Niall Horan And Selena Gomez Friendship Timeline: When Did They Meet & Are They Dating?

23 October 2019, 12:41

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez's friendship has blossomed
Niall Horan and Selena Gomez's friendship has blossomed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Everything we know about the singers’ friendship over the years.

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez have been friends for years and the question on everyone’s lips lately is, ‘are they dating?.

The pair have been photographed hanging out, photos also emerged of the 25-year-old singer showing up at the One Direction member’s LA house.

Niall Horan Hangs Out With Selena Gomez & Fans Are So Here For It

However, the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ hitmaker recently shut down rumours that they were anything more than ‘good friends’, as he explained they ‘hang out all the time’ because they have the same group of friends.

Selena’s fans were so here for the rumours after her long-term ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, recently got married to model, Hailey Baldwin, branding the 1D star the ‘gentleman’ she always needed.

So, what is going on between the two? Here’s what we know…

When they first met - 2012

After their alleged first encounter at the KCA’s that year, reports were flooding that they had been exchanging messages around the time she broke up with JB the first time.

It was also roughly the era of when their BFFs, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were an item.

‘Make out’ sessions - 2012

It was reported that the pair been spotted making out at Channing Tatum’s ex-wife and actress, Jenna Dewan’s 35th birthday party.

Not long after, the 1D boys shared their final performance together before going on their hiatus, and the two were seen kissing at the after party.

Selena shut down dating rumours - 2015

The pair were spotted out together, enjoying a cosy date night with friends at Santa Monica Pier in LA, where they tried to keep a low profile.

When asked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight if she was dating Niall, Selena laughed, saying: “Oh my god! No! I love him, I always have. He’s amazing.”

Niall chose to marry Selena in a game - 2015

One Direction appeared on James Corden’s carpool karaoke, where Niall was asked to play a game of ‘Sleep, marry, cruise' where he had to pick which celeb he would match with each option.

Niall fuelled rumours about his feelings for the actress even more after picking to marry Selena.

Selena promotes Niall’s new single - 2019

As the first big name to promote ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, Sel urged her 157 million followers to stream Niall’s song, writing: “This came out like 5 minutes ago and I’m pretty sure you need to download.”

Selena Gomez promotes Niall Horan's new single
Selena Gomez promotes Niall Horan's new single. Picture: Instagram

Dating rumours start again - 2019

While out for dinner at an Italian restaurant in LA with a mutual friend, Courtney Lopez, who uploaded the snap, Niall stood with his arm around Selena as they smiled into the camera.

Courtney wrote: “With all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy.”

Selena spotted visiting Niall’s home - 2019

Selena was picturing heading into Niall’s LA home with a bag of groceries and fans were seriously starting to speculate if anything more was going on.

Niall puts dating rumours to bed & admits they are just ‘good friends’ - 2019

He addressed the recent claims, shutting down the notion of them being more than friends.

Speaking to Sirius XM about the 27-year-old, he said: “We’re friends. We have the same group of friends. We hang out all the time.

“The one photo that was ever taken got posted. We are good friends.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Leave Me Lonely artwork
    Don't Leave Me Lonely
    Mark Ronson feat. Yebba
    itunes
  6. 6
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  7. 7
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  14. 14
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  16. 16
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  17. 17
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  26. 26
    Harleys in Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  27. 27
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  28. 28
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  32. 32
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  36. 36
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance

News

X Factor: Celebrity's results show will be replaced by Catchphrase

Celebrity X Factor Announces Sunday Results Show Has Been Axed

Events

How much money does Mariah Carey earn?

How Much Money Does Mariah Carey Earn From 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'?
Niall Horan has admitted he loves Harry Styles' new music

Harry Styles Showed Niall Horan Songs From HS2 & One Direction Fans Are Stanning
Celebrity RuPaul's Drag Race is announced on Instagram

RuPaul Announces Celebrity Drag Race Competition With Returning Queens!

TV & Film

Caroline Flack and Jameela Jamil have divided opinions on The Surjury

Caroline Flack And Jameela Jamil Feud On Twitter Over Her New Show The Surjury

News