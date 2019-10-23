Niall Horan And Selena Gomez Friendship Timeline: When Did They Meet & Are They Dating?

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez's friendship has blossomed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Everything we know about the singers’ friendship over the years.

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez have been friends for years and the question on everyone’s lips lately is, ‘are they dating?.

The pair have been photographed hanging out, photos also emerged of the 25-year-old singer showing up at the One Direction member’s LA house.

Niall Horan Hangs Out With Selena Gomez & Fans Are So Here For It

However, the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ hitmaker recently shut down rumours that they were anything more than ‘good friends’, as he explained they ‘hang out all the time’ because they have the same group of friends.

Selena’s fans were so here for the rumours after her long-term ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, recently got married to model, Hailey Baldwin, branding the 1D star the ‘gentleman’ she always needed.

So, what is going on between the two? Here’s what we know…

When they first met - 2012

After their alleged first encounter at the KCA’s that year, reports were flooding that they had been exchanging messages around the time she broke up with JB the first time.

It was also roughly the era of when their BFFs, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were an item.

‘Make out’ sessions - 2012

It was reported that the pair been spotted making out at Channing Tatum’s ex-wife and actress, Jenna Dewan’s 35th birthday party.

Not long after, the 1D boys shared their final performance together before going on their hiatus, and the two were seen kissing at the after party.

Selena shut down dating rumours - 2015

The pair were spotted out together, enjoying a cosy date night with friends at Santa Monica Pier in LA, where they tried to keep a low profile.

When asked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight if she was dating Niall, Selena laughed, saying: “Oh my god! No! I love him, I always have. He’s amazing.”

Niall chose to marry Selena in a game - 2015

One Direction appeared on James Corden’s carpool karaoke, where Niall was asked to play a game of ‘Sleep, marry, cruise' where he had to pick which celeb he would match with each option.

Niall fuelled rumours about his feelings for the actress even more after picking to marry Selena.

Selena promotes Niall’s new single - 2019

As the first big name to promote ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, Sel urged her 157 million followers to stream Niall’s song, writing: “This came out like 5 minutes ago and I’m pretty sure you need to download.”

Selena Gomez promotes Niall Horan's new single. Picture: Instagram

Dating rumours start again - 2019

While out for dinner at an Italian restaurant in LA with a mutual friend, Courtney Lopez, who uploaded the snap, Niall stood with his arm around Selena as they smiled into the camera.

Courtney wrote: “With all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy.”

Selena spotted visiting Niall’s home - 2019

Selena was picturing heading into Niall’s LA home with a bag of groceries and fans were seriously starting to speculate if anything more was going on.

Niall puts dating rumours to bed & admits they are just ‘good friends’ - 2019

He addressed the recent claims, shutting down the notion of them being more than friends.

Speaking to Sirius XM about the 27-year-old, he said: “We’re friends. We have the same group of friends. We hang out all the time.

“The one photo that was ever taken got posted. We are good friends.”

