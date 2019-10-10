Selena Gomez Pictured At Niall Horan's House As Romance Rumours Heat Up

Niall Horan & Selena Gomez hang out again and fans think they're dating. Picture: Instagram @NiallHoran/ @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has been pictured headed to Niall Horan's house in LA with a bag of groceries and fans are seriously starting to wonder if something is going on between them.

Fans are starting to seriously consider the fact Niall Horan and Selena Gomez may be more than friends after the 'Back To You' singer was pictured headed to his house with a bag of shopping, and they're so here for the potential romance.

Donning a Louis Vuitton handbag and cut off shorts, she kept it very low-key as she appeared at the former One Direction star's house in the Hollywood Hills with some groceries for the two to seemingly cook together.

If these receipts weren't enough, they've also been posting a lot more than usual about each other on social media, with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer taking a selfie in front of an advertisement of Selena, and she being one of the first people to promote his new track on her Instagram page.

Niall Horan posts about Selena Gomez to his Instagram. Picture: Instagram/ @NiallHoran

They also recently out for dinner in LA with a group of friends, with Niall denying at a fan event in New York that there was a collaboration in the works- so they're definitely just hanging out, whether as mates or more than, we'll have to wait and see!

Unsurprisingly fans are 150% here for these two potentially getting into a relationship, with Selena leaving fans a little worried posting a pretty down beat photo to Instagram just days after her ex, Justin Bieber, tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin.

Fans are excited for Niall to be the one to 'treat her like she deserves', with one fan writing: "SELENA DATING NIALL OMG FINALLY A MAN WHO WILL TREAT HER LIKE SHE DESERVES OMG AND WE WILL GET SELENA TAYLOR AND NIALL PICS PLSSSS A WINNING TIER."

SELENA DATING NIALL OMG FINALLY A MAN WHO WILL TREAT HER LIKE SHE DESERVES OMG AND WE WILL GET SELENA TAYLOR AND NIALL PICS PLSSSS A WINNING TIER — blair ☽ (@snakeputation) October 9, 2019

low key really really really want niall and selena to be a thing or at least good friends — spooky rhea ³ (@deadlysenorita) October 10, 2019

One fan has even taken it upon them to make their celebrity couple name, 'Siall', and they may be getting slightly ahead of themselves, but we can help but join in.

Hey- Shawn and Camila were just friends for years, and look at them now!

if niall and selena together they would be sial https://t.co/v9UINxzgzh — kylo ren (@arennono) October 10, 2019

The stars reportedly dated briefly back in 2015, being pictured on a string of dates, including one on Santa Monica pier, but nothing came of the short-lived romance, the two remaining good friends whilst getting into relationships with other people.

