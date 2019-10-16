Niall Horan Opens Up About Selena Gomez Friendship & Says They 'Hang Out All The Time'

16 October 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 16 October 2019, 16:41

Niall Horan has admitted that he's 'good friends' with Selena Gomez.
Niall Horan has admitted that he's 'good friends' with Selena Gomez.

Niall Horan has shut down the Selena Gomez dating rumours, admitting they’re just friends.

Niall Horan has addressed the recent Selena Gomez romance rumours, shutting down the notion of them being more than friends.

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer spoke to Sirius XM about the 27-year-old, saying: “We’re friends. We have the same group of friends. We hang out all the time.

“The one photo that was ever taken got posted. We are good friends.”

Niall Horan Hangs Out With Selena Gomez & Fans Are So Here For It

When asked if he had plans to release any music with Selena anytime soon, he revealed: “No collaborations as of yet. I know she’s been doing some music too.

“We were just out for dinner.”

Rumours of the two stars dating were sparked when they appeared in a group photo together, where the One Direction star had his arm around Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend.

The romance was allegedly heating up, after the former Disney star was spotted heading to the 26-year-old’s LA house with a bag of shopping.

Fans were stanning hard over the potential couple, with many quick to comment on Niall’s long-term crush on Selena.

One wrote: “Pleaaase pleaaase selena deserves a gentleman like Niall. Please make it happen.”

Shawn [Mendes] and Camila [Cabello] and apparently now Niall with Selena, is this the year to leave the friendzone? Bc I want to try too,” added another.

The pair, who fans had nicknamed ‘Siall’, reportedly dated briefly back in 2015, after being pictured on a number of dates, including one on Santa Monica pier.

However, nothing came of the romance as the two remained good friends.

