Niall Horan Hangs Out With Selena Gomez & Fans Are So Here For It

Fans are pretty excited Niall Horan & Selena Gomez are hanging out. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez @niallhoran

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez have been hanging out in LA as she supports his release of 'Nice To Meet Ya' and fans can't help but get excited the stars could be getting closer.

Niall Horan has been hanging out with Selena Gomez, who was the first person to promote his brand new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' on her social media and fans couldn't be happier the pair are hanging out and getting slightly overexcited something could come of it.

Dining out at a snazzy Italian restaurant in LA with a mutual friend, Courtney Lopez, who uploaded the snap, Niall stood with his arm around Selena as they smiled into the camera and looked extremely happy.

Their friend Courtney explained: "With all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy."

Selena also took to her Instagram just after his song dropped to urge her 157 million followers to stream Niall's song, writing: "This came out like 5 minutes ago and I'm pretty sure you need to download."

Selena Gomez promotes Niall Horan's single 'Nice To Meet Ya'. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Fans can't help but imagine if they got together, with one writing: "Pleaaase pleaaase selena deserves a gentleman like Niall. please make it happen."

Many were typing in caps, or nonsensical sentences because they're so excited at the prospect of the two singers giving it a go.

One wrote "SELENA AND NIALL POWER COUPLE YESSSSSS" and another said "TOGETHER [THEY] GIVE ME A THOUSAND YEARS OF LIFE", so it's safe to say people are definitely here for this potential romance, or, just very good friendship.

Pleaaase pleaaase selena deserves a gentleman like niall. please make it happen pic.twitter.com/d9rvxz0Dxe — kyle (@wolveswhore) October 4, 2019

However, this isn't the first time the pair have been linked, as they reportedly dated back in 2015 being spotted out together on a date at Santa Monica pier, and at Bootsy Bellows club in LA, but both ended up with different people, with Selena starting a relationship with The Weeknd in 2017, and Niall dating Hailee Steinfeld in 2018.

So, it's clear the pair remained on great terms this whole time, and now they're both very much single and Niall has wrapped up recording his second album, who is to say this couldn't be the start of something?

Shamila, you guys may need to get ready to move over for a brand new pop couple in town (sorry, we're getting excited).

