WATCH: Niall Horan Tattoos "Nice To Melt Ya" On Roman Kemp's Leg

4 October 2019, 11:03

Niall Horan offered to donate £5,000 to Roman's No Money Road Trip, and all he wanted in return was to tattoo the name of his new single on Roman Kemp's leg.

Niall Horan recently joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to fill Roman with dread, by telling him that he'll have to present five shows in five locations, without money or his phone, for Global's Make Some Noise.

The 'Slow Hands' singer offered to donate a whopping £5,000 to Roman's No Money Road Trip, as long as he could etch a permanent tattoo on Roman Kemp's leg of the name of his new single, 'Nice To Meet Ya'.

> Niall Horan Charms All The Ladies In His 'Nice To Meet Ya' Music Video

Niall Horan tattooed Roman Kemp for Global's Make Some Noise
Niall Horan tattooed Roman Kemp for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Capital

The 26-year-old took Roman to his tattoo parlour, and began inking Ro's calf with the title of sixth single as a solo artist.

As Niall began to get even more nervous - following in similar footsteps to Ed Sheeran, after he tattooed 'Ed Woz Ere 2k7' on Roman - he said he didn't crave after tattoos, himself, despite the rest of One Direction being covered in body art.

Niall Horan went on to reveal the finished product, and - being the first time Niall's ever held a tattoo gun - the permanent ink read to say "Nice To Melt Ya", much to Ro's disappointment. Niall was right when he said he couldn't see a career change anytime soon.

Niall Horan tattooed Roman Kemp with "Nice To Melt Ya"
Niall Horan tattooed Roman Kemp with "Nice To Melt Ya". Picture: Capital

> Grab Our App To Hear All Of The Action From Roman's No Money Road Trip

Niall vowed to donate £5,000 to Roman's No Money Road Trip, which will see Roman travel over 1,000 miles across the UK, hosting five shows in five locations, and he has to get to and from them without the use of his phone or money.

This means Roman will need help from you - whether it's help with transport, food or accommodation.

