Niall Horan Charms All The Ladies In His 'Nice To Meet Ya' Music Video

Niall Horan's music video for his latest single, 'Nice To Meet Ya', shows him go out on the pull with his mates, and get a girl's number.

Niall Horan's returned with a brand new bop, 'Nice To Meet Ya', after his released his previous single, 'Seeing Blind' 16 months ago.

The 'Slow Hands' singer exudes confidence as he struts in the accompanying music video, which opens with him waving off a girl from his flat.

Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

We then flashback to a day before, where Niall Horan starts to get ready for a night out with all of his mates, after being eyed up by passersby.

Before the video ends, Niall is greeted by the girl who previously exited his flat, and before she leaves him, she leaves her his number.

Isn't it ironic that Niall sings "I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink", and yet he is so terrified of getting a tattoo? Unlike Roman Kemp...

Niall Horan agreed to donate a whopping £5,000 to Global's Make Some Noise and Roman's No Money Road Trip, if he could permanently tattoo Roman with the title of his single, 'Nice To Meet Ya'.

The 26-year-old singer joins Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for a tattoo of a lifetime on Friday, 4 October.

Niall Horan - 'Nice To Meet Ya' Lyrics:

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear

I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear

I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear

'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there

Every time I turn around, you disappear

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

(I got love for you)

One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone

Been waiting for you all night, so come on

You know what I need, you know what I want

You know what I need now, you know what I need now

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?

Let me treat ya to a drink

Nice to meet ya

(I got love for you)

Where ya been?

(I got love for you)

Let me treat ya

(I got love for you)

To a drink

(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya