Harry Styles's Powerful First Performance Of 'Falling' During The BRITs 2020

Harry Styles performed 'Falling' for the first time ever at the 2020 BRIT awards in a hugely emotional performance as he misses out on the Male Solo Artist award.

Harry Syles has taken to the BRITs 2020 stage to perform 'Falling' from his album 'Fine Line' for the first ever time in what was a hugely emotional performance that's got pretty much everyone in their feelings.

Harry Styles's powerful first performance of 'Falling' at the 2020 BRITs. Picture: ITV/BRIT awards

The singer, who missed out on the trophy for Male Solo Artist in tonight's ceremony, kept people guessing over what he was going to perform, having enjoyed huge success with 'Adore You', 'Lights Up' and 'Watermelon Sugar', but he opted to debut the ballad.

Stormzy took the title of Male Solo Artist ahead of his performance later in the evening.

The audience, just like us in the office, absolutely loved the performance, as he rocked a white playsuit complete with lace gloves, after showing out on the red carpet in a pretty conservative look, and a black ribbon associated with mourning.

Needless to say- fans are absolutely obsessed with the performance, the look, the entire package, with many saying the whole thing had driven them to tears.

harry styles hitting the high note in falling while wearing white lace gloves and singing his heart out. that’s it. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/929jp3F9IX — rach ⁷ MISSES NAD (@lwtracche) February 18, 2020

One fan said: "harry styles hitting the high note in falling while wearing white lace gloves and singing his heart out. that’s it. that’s the tweet" and another warned people of what they were about to see after rumours flew that he would be debuting the song, writing: "HARRY STYLES IS ABOUT TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE BY SINGING FALLING LIFE ON TV FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME YALL ARE GONNA NEED TISSUES FOR THIS ONE. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED."

HARRY STYLES IS ABOUT TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE BY SINGING FALLING LIFE ON TV FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME YALL ARE GONNA NEED TISSUES FOR THIS ONE. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED. — irene (@harryftirene) February 18, 2020

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Show. Picture: Getty

