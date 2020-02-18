Harry Styles Wears Black Ribbon At The BRITs 2020 – What Does It Mean?

Harry Styles wore a black ribbon at the BRITs. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles pinned a black ribbon to his chest on the night of The BRITs 2020, sparking questions over what the bow represents.

Harry Styles looked as dapper as always at The BRIT Awards 2020, arriving in a double-breasted brown suit with a purple jumper.

The ‘Lights Up’ singer, who is nominated for Best Male Artist at The BRITs, also had a black ribbon pinned to his suit, which sparked questions over its meaning as the One Direction star’s red carpet pictures surfaced on Twitter.

The BRITs 2020: From Harry Styles and Billie Eilish To Lizzo and Stormzy, Here's All The Red Carpet Looks

Black ribbons are generally used to symbolise mourning, but they are sometimes used to represent other factors.

Harry Styles' ribbon is thought to symbol mourning. Picture: Getty

The black bow is often also used to symbol gang prevention, sleep disorders, and melanoma.

Fans were quick to spot Harry’s black ribbon in pictures shared on social media, with many praising his decision to wear it.

“The black ribbon. I’m gonna cry,” one person tweeted, as another added a crying emoji alongside: “His black ribbon.”

"Quietly wearing his black ribbon, Harry Styles you are pure," wrote a third.

"Harry Styles wearing a black ribbon as a mourning sign," another fan said.

Harry is set to perform at the awards ceremony, with rumours he’ll sing ‘Falling’ from his latest album ‘Fine Line’.

He is also nominated for British Album and British Male Solo Artist.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BRITs News