Harry Styles’ Gucci Collection – 8 Memes That Sum Up Our Reaction

21 June 2022, 12:45

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele have teamed up for a Gucci collection
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele have teamed up for a Gucci collection. Picture: Alamy / Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has teamed up with one of his favourite designers, Alessandro Michele, for a collection with Gucci called HA HA HA.

Harry Styles and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele have created a capsule collection for Gucci reflecting their friendship.

Aptly named HA HA HA (their initials), Gucci announced the collection – which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week – as ‘representing a landing place of an inventive two-person journey, the synthesis of a friendship.’

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out During Sold-Out Wembley Concert

Michele said in a statement: “The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him.

Harry Styles mostly turns to Gucci for his on-stage outfits
Harry Styles mostly turns to Gucci for his on-stage outfits. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele at The 2019 Met Gala
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele at The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

“We ended up with a mix of aesthetics, from 1970s pop and bohemia to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring,” the creative director added. 

The collection consists of brightly coloured patterns, fruit motifs, structured fits, and of course handbags.

And yes, a knitted tank top is involved too.

In what’s another huge move for the One Direction singer-turned pop icon-turned movie star, fans are in awe of their ever-evolving idol as he brings his trademark looks to life.

Here’s just a few of the tweets and memes that have summed up our reactions in the last 24 hours…

Harry’s Gucci collaboration takes place in the same week his upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling will premiere. DWD will be released in cinemas on 23 September and MFW in Milan takes place 20-26th September.

He’ll also be performing a string of shows in Austin Texas that same week.

If anyone can do it, Haz can.

