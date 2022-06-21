Harry Styles’ Gucci Collection – 8 Memes That Sum Up Our Reaction

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele have teamed up for a Gucci collection. Picture: Alamy / Twitter

Harry Styles has teamed up with one of his favourite designers, Alessandro Michele, for a collection with Gucci called HA HA HA.

Harry Styles and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele have created a capsule collection for Gucci reflecting their friendship.

Aptly named HA HA HA (their initials), Gucci announced the collection – which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week – as ‘representing a landing place of an inventive two-person journey, the synthesis of a friendship.’

Michele said in a statement: “The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him.

Harry Styles mostly turns to Gucci for his on-stage outfits. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele at The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

“We ended up with a mix of aesthetics, from 1970s pop and bohemia to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring,” the creative director added.

The collection consists of brightly coloured patterns, fruit motifs, structured fits, and of course handbags.

And yes, a knitted tank top is involved too.

Another look at one of the outfits in Harry’s men’s capsule collection with @gucci! (via ericbrain_) pic.twitter.com/Jw03gSZgxB — HSD (@hsdaily) June 20, 2022

Another look at the HA HA HA collection, by Gucci & Harry Styles!



(via ericbrain_) pic.twitter.com/Fzpmc1Pkxr — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) June 20, 2022

In what’s another huge move for the One Direction singer-turned pop icon-turned movie star, fans are in awe of their ever-evolving idol as he brings his trademark looks to life.

Here’s just a few of the tweets and memes that have summed up our reactions in the last 24 hours…

ok but all jokes and screaming aside i am so incredibly proud of harry, and the year is only halfway thru. incredible third studio album? establishing himself as an actor in the film industry? two sold-out wembley stadium shows back to back? a whole ass collection with mf GUCCI ? — kait 🏳️‍🌈 walk in your rainbow paradise (@sunflwrkait) June 20, 2022

Me and the besties going to the Gucci store and the Gucci restaurant in Beverly Hills in October and then seeing Harry later at night at the forum pic.twitter.com/HSkxAmIeF3 — ًً (@harryfIorals) June 20, 2022

my family holding me back from buying gucci just bc harry’s name is on it pic.twitter.com/nDZMwUQJ1Z — mayra ☻ 73 !!! (@mayrashouse) June 21, 2022

me if i see harries getting items from harry’s gucci collection after claiming to be broke pic.twitter.com/pUNx4kS3nH — sunflower shelbs⁷ (@sottshelb) June 21, 2022

Harry Styles x Gucci is a mood pic.twitter.com/G6YzCpO2s3 — pinkrry supremacy (@pinkrry__) June 21, 2022

"I want more berries [...]" harry styles merch but make it gucci je meurs pic.twitter.com/62t4tPwJ1s — lulu (@luciesdaylight) June 20, 2022

gucci x harry styles collab pic.twitter.com/RLRE8R7GcS — m ୨୧ (@livresrry) June 20, 2022

is the gucci collection called ha ha ha because harry styles is laughing at how broke we are — gina (@gdimatt_) June 21, 2022

Harry’s Gucci collaboration takes place in the same week his upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling will premiere. DWD will be released in cinemas on 23 September and MFW in Milan takes place 20-26th September.

He’ll also be performing a string of shows in Austin Texas that same week.

If anyone can do it, Haz can.

