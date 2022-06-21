Harry Styles’ Gucci Collection – 8 Memes That Sum Up Our Reaction
21 June 2022, 12:45
Harry Styles has teamed up with one of his favourite designers, Alessandro Michele, for a collection with Gucci called HA HA HA.
Harry Styles and Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele have created a capsule collection for Gucci reflecting their friendship.
Aptly named HA HA HA (their initials), Gucci announced the collection – which will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week – as ‘representing a landing place of an inventive two-person journey, the synthesis of a friendship.’
Michele said in a statement: “The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him.
“We ended up with a mix of aesthetics, from 1970s pop and bohemia to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring,” the creative director added.
The collection consists of brightly coloured patterns, fruit motifs, structured fits, and of course handbags.
And yes, a knitted tank top is involved too.
Another look at one of the outfits in Harry’s men’s capsule collection with @gucci! (via ericbrain_) pic.twitter.com/Jw03gSZgxB— HSD (@hsdaily) June 20, 2022
Another look at the HA HA HA collection, by Gucci & Harry Styles!— Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) June 20, 2022
(via ericbrain_) pic.twitter.com/Fzpmc1Pkxr
In what’s another huge move for the One Direction singer-turned pop icon-turned movie star, fans are in awe of their ever-evolving idol as he brings his trademark looks to life.
Here’s just a few of the tweets and memes that have summed up our reactions in the last 24 hours…
ok but all jokes and screaming aside i am so incredibly proud of harry, and the year is only halfway thru. incredible third studio album? establishing himself as an actor in the film industry? two sold-out wembley stadium shows back to back? a whole ass collection with mf GUCCI ?— kait 🏳️🌈 walk in your rainbow paradise (@sunflwrkait) June 20, 2022
Me and the besties going to the Gucci store and the Gucci restaurant in Beverly Hills in October and then seeing Harry later at night at the forum pic.twitter.com/HSkxAmIeF3— ًً (@harryfIorals) June 20, 2022
my family holding me back from buying gucci just bc harry’s name is on it pic.twitter.com/nDZMwUQJ1Z— mayra ☻ 73 !!! (@mayrashouse) June 21, 2022
me if i see harries getting items from harry’s gucci collection after claiming to be broke pic.twitter.com/pUNx4kS3nH— sunflower shelbs⁷ (@sottshelb) June 21, 2022
Harry Styles x Gucci is a mood pic.twitter.com/G6YzCpO2s3— pinkrry supremacy (@pinkrry__) June 21, 2022
"I want more berries [...]" harry styles merch but make it gucci je meurs pic.twitter.com/62t4tPwJ1s— lulu (@luciesdaylight) June 20, 2022
gucci x harry styles collab pic.twitter.com/RLRE8R7GcS— m ୨୧ (@livresrry) June 20, 2022
is the gucci collection called ha ha ha because harry styles is laughing at how broke we are— gina (@gdimatt_) June 21, 2022
Harry’s Gucci collaboration takes place in the same week his upcoming movie Don’t Worry, Darling will premiere. DWD will be released in cinemas on 23 September and MFW in Milan takes place 20-26th September.
He’ll also be performing a string of shows in Austin Texas that same week.
If anyone can do it, Haz can.
