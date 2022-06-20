Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out During Sold-Out Wembley Concert

By Capital FM

Harry Styles made a fan's night when he helped him come out to Wembley Stadium during his latest Love On Tour show.

Just when you think a sold-out Harry Styles show couldn't get any better, the pop sensation proves that he really is the gift that keeps on giving!

Harry has shown himself to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community time and time again, and this Pride month he's even aided in a fan's coming out.

On June 18, the 'As It Was' singer began his two-day Love On Tour run at Wembley Stadium, and on the second night he made one Styler's night in an incredible heartwarming on-stage moment.

Fan Matteo – who travelled from Italy to get the chance to see Harry live in concert –wrote to the star with a crowd sign, it read: "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

And of course, he obliged...

Harry Styles continues to make his shows a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' singer took the sign and held it up for the cameras before asking the fan, "So you would like the people of Wembley to bring you out," which was followed by a swarm of screams.

Harry returned the sign to Matteo before grabbing a Pride flag and parading it around the stage, instructing the 90,000-strong crowd to make some noise for the fan.

"When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out. Okay? I think that's how it works", the 'Harry's House' musician spoke into the microphone.

"When this flag goes above my head, you're officially gay, my boy," Harry professed.

harry styles helping a fan come out tonight at wembley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YWemhIjBlj — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 19, 2022

Styles seemed overcome by the emotional moment as the stadium erupted in endless applause, pausing to take it all in.

"Congratulations, you are a free man," the performed said.

Multiple videos from the heartwarming event made their way onto Twitter, with users praising Harry: "Beautiful, you made it very safe and fun for this young fella to come out to all of us and i think it really speaks for the atmosphere you're creating."

Another wrote: "Wait this made me so happy."

Words of adoration continued to pour out online for Harry and Matteo – it's called Love On Tour for a reason!

