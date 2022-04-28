How To Watch The Met Gala 2022 Online In The UK

You can livestream the 2022 Met Gala online to catch all of the red carpet looks. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Here’s how you can watch The Met Gala 2022 from the comfort of your own home and enjoy all of the red carpet looks.

The Met Gala 2022 is fast approaching and will tick off the annual biggest night in fashion off our calendars.

The event is set to be taking place over the May bank holiday this year on Monday, May 2nd, where we will all undoubtedly be in awe of the incredible outfits featured on the red carpet.

An array of star-studded guests are rumoured to be making an appearance at this year’s Met Gala including Harry Styles, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the cast of Euphoria and last but not least, Taylor Swift, who will (fingers crossed) be making her Met Gala comeback for the first time since 2016!

We already know you’ll be wanting to get in on the action and watch all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Keep reading to find out the complete lowdown on how to watch the 2022 Met Gala online and what time it will be on in the UK.

The Met Gala 2022 will take place on May 2nd. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Met Gala 2022 online

You can watch this year’s Met Gala online through a livestream available on Vogue’s website as well as the brand’s digital platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This year’s event will be hosted by three notable personalities; Vogue editor Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony, who will be getting all the goss from the celebs walking the red carpet.

Meanwhile, the A-listers who will be helping to co-chair this year’s event are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala follows on from last year’s ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, with this year’s ‘Gilded Glamour’ serving as part two of the ‘two-part exploration of fashion in the United States’.

This means a gala of pure opulence is expected - and we can’t wait!

A star-studded list of celebs have RSVP'ed to the Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

Fans are hoping Harry Styles will make an appearance at this year's Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

What time will the Met Gala be on in the UK?

The Met Gala livestream will begin at 6pm ET (which is 10pm GMT for everyone watching in the UK).

Make sure to add it to your diaries!

