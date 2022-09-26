Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Are Expecting Their First Baby!

26 September 2022, 09:47

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first baby together. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant! And she revealed the news in the cutest way.

Love Island 2019 stars Molly-Mae Hague, 23, and Tommy Fury, also 23, are expecting their first baby together.

Molly-Mae, who suffers from endometriosis, and her boxer boyfriend shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday night to announce their baby news with a super cute vid.

In the black-and-white video, the couple are seen at the Love Island final during which Molly told her beau: “I love you so much. I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Molly-Mae Hague Begs Parents To Stop Bringing Kids To Her Home For Photos And Autographs

It then cut to a clip of Molly and Tommy embracing her new baby bump, grinning at each other in a moment too adorbs for words.

Molly-Mae is pregnant after suffering from endometriosis
Molly-Mae is pregnant after suffering from endometriosis. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The heart-warming announcement was soon trending on Twitter, with most people saying their excitement for the couple was like the fashion influencer is ‘everyone’s best friend’.

Shortly after their announcement, Molly's best friend Maura Higgins posted a video from her ultrasound, showing the mum-to-be welling up with emotion at hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time.

Maura wrote: "The most precious day meeting you. Molly and Tommy you're going to be the most amazing parents."

Molly has endometriosis and has been open about her health battles in some of her YouTube videos, saying the condition has often left her ‘fearful for her life.’

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together since Love Island 2019
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been together since Love Island 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Maura Higgins posted a video of Molly-Mae's ultrasound
Maura Higgins posted a video of Molly-Mae's ultrasound. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

She recalled in one blog: "I genuinely used to be in that much pain that I was fearful I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. It was so so horrendous."

The condition also led to painful period pain, which Molly described as: "I obviously don’t know what labour feels like but they’re to the point I literally can’t stand up, I’m screaming in pain, no painkiller will make me feel any better, I have to take days and days off work. I feel like I’ve been in a car crash after I’ve been on my period, it’s not normal."

Molly-Mae has made a name for herself as a fashion influencer
Molly-Mae has made a name for herself as a fashion influencer. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly is yet to share any more details about her pregnancy, but fans’ reactions on social media have been full of congratulations to the couple.

One person tweeted: “Can’t believe molly mae is pregnant it’s so hard for women with endometriosis and pcos to have children, I’m so happy for her.”

“Not me crying after seeing the video of molly mae announcing she’s pregnant ffs,” wrote another.

“I need a YouTube video from Molly Mae ASAP. I need to know when she is due, when she got pregnant, is it a boy or a girl?! So many questions,” tweeted a third.

Fellow Love Islanders, including Olivia Bowen, Yewande Biala, Demi Jones, Dani Dyer and Siannise Fudge also flooded the couple’s comments on Instagram with their congratulatory messages.

