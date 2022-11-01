Maura Higgins Responds To Joey Essex Dating Rumours Amid Claims They’ve Been On ‘Secret Dates’

Maura Higgins has slammed rumours she's been 'secretly dating' Joey Essex. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has rubbished claims that she and Joey Essex are ‘smitten’ with each other after sharing a kiss at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

Maura Higgins has responded to rumours she’s been ‘getting to know’ Joey Essex ahead of their steamy kiss at the Pride Of Britain Awards last week.

The two reality stars were pictured getting cosy outside of the venue before reportedly leaving in a shared taxi.

Maura Higgins And Joey Essex Pictured Kissing At Pride Of Britain Awards

Following their PDA moment, reports have emerged claiming that the pair had been enjoying ‘secret dates’ prior to their kiss at the awards show, while others claimed they were ‘smitten’ with each other.

However, putting an end to the rumours, Maura responded to the claims on Twitter.

Maura Higgins responded to rumours she's been 'secretly' dating Joey Essex. Picture: Getty

Reacting to a headline which read: “Maura Higgins and Joey Essex ‘smitten’ after secret dates before public snog,” the former Love Islander wrote: “More rubbish,” alongside a yawning emoji.

This comes just days after she poked fun at her PDA moment, where she playfully licked her female friend’s face in a reshared Instagram Story as her friend joked: “She’s a licker.”

Seemingly giving a nod to her kiss with Joey, Maura captioned the video: “It’s how I greet people.”

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex shared a steamy kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice dated for four months. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura has been single following her split from her Strictly Come Dancing beau Giovanni Pernice in October 2021, where they dated for four months.

Giovanni was also forced to respond to rumour mill claims following his attendance at the Pride of Britain Awards last week also, after a source told The Daily Star that the dancer had “stormed off” when he spotted Maura and Joey flirting at the award show.

However, a representative for Giovanni set the record straight, saying: “This story is totally untrue. Gio enjoyed his evening celebrating with friends and colleagues. He had a brilliant evening at the Pride of Britain and loved meeting the winners and heroes on the night.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital