Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Her And Tommy Fury's Plans For Baby Number Two

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are planning for a 2025 wedding. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague revealed her plans for a second baby with Tommy Fury on an Instagram Q&A and it’s sooner than we think!

Molly May Hague and Tommy Fury may be the most popular couple to ever come out of Love Island and the fact that they’re still together and going strong has their fans believing true love can exist.

The happy couple appeared on series 5 in 2019 and placed second behind Amber Gillis and Greg O’Shea. Series 5 also had popular islanders such as Curtis Pritchard, Maura Higgins, Amy Hart, Anton Danyluk, Chris Taylor and Arabella Chi.

Outside of being in a shock car accident and Molly signing a 7 figure brand deal earlier in the year, the pair have been making headlines recently with rumours of troubles in their marriage.

So much so that Molly has jumped online and hosted a Q&A on her Instagram to put any rumours to bed, including sharing when the couple plan to have their next baby and what’s going on with their wedding.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Speaking to her 7.8 million followers, when asked by an inquisitive fan about “Bby no2??”, Molly-Mae opened up about what she and Tommy have been thinking. “Not anytime soon,” she replied with text, adding “Wedding First!”

She revealed later on in the Q&A that because of their schedules, it was looking like the wedding was going to be in 2025, so can we expect another baby Fury in 2026? Fingers crossed!

Baby no.1, Bambi, was born on the 23rd of January 2023 and since her arrival, there has been a lot of scrutiny on Molly-Mae and Tommy’s relationship.

One fan, during the Q&A, decided to ask whether the birth of their daughter had put a strain on their relationship, to which Molly replied: "I think Bambi has made us closer. Any bickers we have are never actually about her! Parenting together, especially recently has been amazing."

Molly Mae revealed she wanted to get married before having another child. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

This isn’t the first time Molly’s felt she needed to reassure her fans that Tommy is a doting father and husband.

On her own YouTube channel, the reality star paid tribute to her partner as she told her followers, "He is an amazing dad… Probably better than I am to be honest, because I'm a stress head, whereas he's so calm and collected.

"And yeah, him at the minute, as a dad, like he is everything I could wish for and more."

It seems Molly was in a sharing mood during her Q&A because she also revealed that the family have a big change on the horizon.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

"We also have a really big change happening for our family in July which is also super exciting and will take a lot of our time!!! " she revealed online.

If it’s not a baby, and it’s not their wedding, fans have speculated that it must have something to do with their home.

Earlier in 2024, Molly had hinted that she’d been looking to move out of the £4 million mansion the couple bought just two years prior.

Perhaps with the seven figures she’s earning, they’re looking for an upgrade?

