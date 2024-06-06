Amy Hart's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Partner

Amy Hart's career and personal life has sky rocketed since leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @amyhartxo

By Tiasha Debray

Amy Hart rose to fame on Love Island 2019 and she's now living the dream life as a huge media personality - here's the lowdown on the former islander including her partner, age, job and more.

Amy Hart weaselled her way into our hearts during her time on Love Island 2019, where she was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard for a majority of her time on the show.

The former islander eventually decided to leave the villa after Curtis dumped her for Maura Higgins, but it seems like life’s only gone uphill since then.

Not only has she found her happily ever after, but she’s managed to create quite a career for herself in the entertainment industry. Most recently signing on to co-host Aftersun alongside fellow ex-islanders Indiyah Pollack and Chris Taylor.

Here's the lowdown on Amy and her life since Love Island including her age, job and partner.

Amy Hart was asked to join the panelists on Aftersun. Picture: Getty

Where is Love Island's Amy Hart from & how old is she?

Amy Hart was raised in Worthington, Sussex and has remained in the area since buying her own property in 2021 in West Sussex.

The blonde bombshell is currently 31 years old at the time of writing with her birthday landing on the 17th of July, 1992. This makes her star sign a cancer and common traits of that star sign include "nurturing, sensitivity, compassion, self-protection, security-seeking, loving, and displaying a goofy, ingratiating sense of humour" according to InStyle, which are all qualities Amy portrayed during her season on Love Island.

Amy Hart is 31 years old. Picture: Instagram: @amyhartxo

What is Amy Hart's job?

Since leaving the villa five years ago, Amy’s career has skyrocketed. Prior to Love Island, the reality star was an air hostess, but after leaving the villa she officially hung up the uniform.

Amy now works full-time as an influencer and media personality and her Instagram bio lists; Realistic Fashion, Travel and Family Content, TV and Media Personality and Love Island Podcast host.

Amy Hart now works as an influencer and media personality. Picture: Instagram: @amyhartxo

In May 2024, it was announced that Amy would be joining the panellist on Aftersun, a show that IMDB describes as a “Companion show to the popular British reality television series. Catching up with all the gossip from the villa, exclusive clips, a panel of celebrity fans of the show and interviews with the latest dumped islanders.”

According to a source who spoke to the tabloids, “Amy joined the Morning After podcast with Sam Thompson and Indiyah Pollack back in January and Love Island execs thought she did a brilliant job."

"She’s got a big personality and big opinions, so she’s the perfect fit.”

Who is Love Island star Amy Hart's partner?

Amy Hart may have had her ‘heart’ broken on Love Island in 2019, but she finally found her happy ending in tech entrepreneur Sam Rason who she recently got engaged to towards the end of 2023.

The happy couple also share a young son together named Stanley who they shared with the world in 2022 via an Instagram post that read “Well and truly the biggest surprise ever. We are so happy.”

Amy Hart announced her pregnancy in 2022. Picture: Instagram: @amyhartxo

On Instagram, Amy also shared how she and Sam first met after he slid into her DMs.

The entrepreneur had spotted Amy on a dating app in the past and was waiting for her to appear for him again, but eventually, he got tired of waiting and just directly messaged her through her Instagram inbox.

Amy shared a screenshot of those messages on her social media, and they showed Sam writing, "Can you make an appearance back on Bumble please Amy? I've been waiting patiently for a week now and [you're] the only reason I haven’t deleted the app yet. Many thanks… and happy easter ."

After a message like that, the rest was history as the pair began dating just four months later.

Amy Hart shared screenshots of her first conversation with her now fiancé on her instagram. Picture: Instagram: @amyhartxo

Which series of Love Island was Amy Hart on?

Amy starred in season 5 of Love Island where she was part of the original cast who entered on Day 1.

Originally paired with Anton, she was ‘stolen’ by Curtis who she was then paired with for the rest of her time on the show.

However, after being dumped by Curtis in order to pursue other women in the villa including Maura, Amy made the brave choice to leave the villa on Day 37.

