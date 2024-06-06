Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024?

6 June 2024, 11:56

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa
There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram @abbiequinnen

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 made history as Joey Essex joined the show as its first celebrity bombshell. But now there are rumours it will happen again. Is there going to be another celebrity bombshell coming into the villa?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 kicked off with a bang on the 3rd of June 2024 when the one and only Joey Essex sauntered into the villa, claiming to be the ‘King of Essex’ looking for his ‘queen,’ as the show's first bombshell.

The man has been on UK television for almost 15 years and yet was almost unrecognisable when he entered the villa due to his new ‘look.’

The new cast was left shocked as Joey ‘stole’ islander Samantha Kenny and Maya Jama had to send Sam Taylor home as the only single in the villa.

With a second bombshell already entering the third episode, it’s obvious this season isn’t holding back and rumours have been circulating as to whether yet another celebrity bombshell is getting ready to enter the Love Island 2024 villa.

Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2
Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2. Picture: ITV

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell?

There has been no official confirmation from ITV that another celebrity bombshell will be joining the cast of Love Island 2024.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation from the media that a certain Abbie Quinnen, ex-girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing dancer AJ Pritchard, is waiting in the wings.

Abbie is a 27-year-old dancer and influencer who dated AJ from 2018 to 2022.

Abbie Quinnen dated AJ Pritchard from 2018 - 2022
Abbie Quinnen dated AJ Pritchard from 2018 - 2022. Picture: Getty

You might recognise the name Pritchard and that’s because AJ is actually Love Island alumni Curtis Prichard’s brother. AJ was partnered with Curtis’ ex Maura Higgins on Strictly in 2019.

According to the tabloids, the papers are predicting that Abbie is preparing to enter the villa, after all, she’s the right age, she’s beautiful and she’s already linked to the show.

A source for the publication said, “Abbie has become well-known in her own right and after her break up with AJ she fancied a fresh chance at love.”

Curtis Pritchard starred in Love Island season 5
Curtis Pritchard starred in Love Island season 5. Picture: Getty

“Joey went in as the first big bombshell and Abbie is waiting in the wings for the call-up,” they added, "When she was with AJ she found out a lot about Love Island through Curtis so she knows what is in store for her."

According to the source, Abbie reportedly spoke to the show's producers, “She has been in talks with Love Island for weeks over being a bombshell and has said she can’t wait to dive in and mix things up,” they claim.

This comes just as Joey's ex-girlfriend Sabreena Diamond dropped a hint that her future may also lie in the Mallorca villa.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa

Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

Is Joey Essex's ex going in to Love Island as a bombshell?

Is Joey Essex's Ex Girlfriend Going Into Love Island & Who Is She?

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Joey Essex looks unrecognisable as the bombshell on Love Island 2024

Joey Essex Before And After & His Transformation From TOWIE To Love Island

Hot On Capital

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

The Last of Us season 2 will only be 7 episodes long

The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Only Be Seven Episodes Long

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London

Who is RAYE? From Age, Net Worth, Parents To Her Discography

Sam Heughan uploaded a video on in Instagram in the first week of June 2024

Taylor Swift Will Leave Travis Kelce For Sam Heughan, Outlander Star Jokes

Billie Eilish 'Chihiro' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Billie Eilish Explains The Deeper Meaning Behind Her 'Chihiro' Lyrics

Sian has revealed the sex of her baby

Sian Welby Revealed The Gender Of Her Baby Live On Capital Breakfast

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Lady Gaga has sparked Taylor Swift collab theories

Lady Gaga Sparks Taylor Swift Collab Theory In Response To Pregnancy Rumours

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Everything You Need To Know From Age, Height, Boyfriend & More

Glee's Chris Colfer Was Told That Coming Out As Gay Would "Ruin" His Career

Glee's Chris Colfer Was Told That Coming Out As Gay Would "Ruin" His Career

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Here is everything you need to know about Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor's Life After Love Island Including Age, Ex-Girlfriends, Height And More

Love Island's Indiyah Polack and her life since the show

Indiyah Polack's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Boyfriend Dami Hope

Halsey opens up about her illness and health struggles with release of new song

Halsey Says They're 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Sharing Serious Health Issues

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Cast And What Will Happen

Joey Essex first joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2011

Has Joey Essex Been On Love Island Before? A Look At How He Got So Famous

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Is Sabrina Carpenter Going On Tour In 2024? Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen says she would like to see Eloise and Cressida romance

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen would 'love' to see Eloise and Cressida friends-to-lovers romance
Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

How Much Is Joey Essex Paid To Be On Love Island 2024? His Fees Revealed

Simon Cowell is looking for the next big group of megastars

Simon Cowell's On The Hunt For The Next One Direction

More Movies & TV News

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island 2024 Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Is Love Island 2024's Casa Amor? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep

It's Bill Skarsgård Says "Hateful Opinions" About His Pennywise Left Him Unable To Sleep

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset