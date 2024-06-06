Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024?

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram @abbiequinnen

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 made history as Joey Essex joined the show as its first celebrity bombshell. But now there are rumours it will happen again. Is there going to be another celebrity bombshell coming into the villa?

Love Island 2024 kicked off with a bang on the 3rd of June 2024 when the one and only Joey Essex sauntered into the villa, claiming to be the ‘King of Essex’ looking for his ‘queen,’ as the show's first bombshell.

The man has been on UK television for almost 15 years and yet was almost unrecognisable when he entered the villa due to his new ‘look.’

The new cast was left shocked as Joey ‘stole’ islander Samantha Kenny and Maya Jama had to send Sam Taylor home as the only single in the villa.

With a second bombshell already entering the third episode, it’s obvious this season isn’t holding back and rumours have been circulating as to whether yet another celebrity bombshell is getting ready to enter the Love Island 2024 villa.

Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2. Picture: ITV

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell?

There has been no official confirmation from ITV that another celebrity bombshell will be joining the cast of Love Island 2024.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation from the media that a certain Abbie Quinnen, ex-girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing dancer AJ Pritchard, is waiting in the wings.

Abbie is a 27-year-old dancer and influencer who dated AJ from 2018 to 2022.

Abbie Quinnen dated AJ Pritchard from 2018 - 2022. Picture: Getty

You might recognise the name Pritchard and that’s because AJ is actually Love Island alumni Curtis Prichard’s brother. AJ was partnered with Curtis’ ex Maura Higgins on Strictly in 2019.

According to the tabloids, the papers are predicting that Abbie is preparing to enter the villa, after all, she’s the right age, she’s beautiful and she’s already linked to the show.

A source for the publication said, “Abbie has become well-known in her own right and after her break up with AJ she fancied a fresh chance at love.”

Curtis Pritchard starred in Love Island season 5. Picture: Getty

“Joey went in as the first big bombshell and Abbie is waiting in the wings for the call-up,” they added, "When she was with AJ she found out a lot about Love Island through Curtis so she knows what is in store for her."

According to the source, Abbie reportedly spoke to the show's producers, “She has been in talks with Love Island for weeks over being a bombshell and has said she can’t wait to dive in and mix things up,” they claim.

This comes just as Joey's ex-girlfriend Sabreena Diamond dropped a hint that her future may also lie in the Mallorca villa.

