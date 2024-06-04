Joey Essex’s Complete Dating History From Vanessa Bauer & Lorena Medina To Now

Joey Essex has never had trouble with the ladies. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

From Vanessa Bauer and Lorena Medina all the way back to Sam Faiers, here’s Joey Essex’s complete dating history of ex-girlfriends and ex-fiancés.

If there’s one thing you need to know about Joey Essex, it’s that he’s a bit of a ladies' man and his long dating history is proof of that.

From Maura Higgins, Stephanie Pratt, and Lorena Medina, that man has a silver tongue and rumours even swirled once upon a time that he and Rita Ora may have had a ‘thing’ before they were put to rest.

But with Joey joining Love Island in 2024, it’s important to brush up on the context of the man, to see what kind of girls he has a history with.

From Sam Faiers during his time on The Only Way Is Essex to Vanessa Bauer from Celebrity Dancing On Ice, here’s Joey Essex’s complete dating history of his ex-girlfriends and ex-fiances.

Joey Essex and someone from Love Island?

2024

Joey Essex joined the Love Island villa in June 2024 as the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

Joey Essex entered the Love Island villa as the show’s first bombshell on the 3rd of June 2024.

Will his time on the show result in a new girlfriend? Only time will tell.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer?

2023

Joey Essex and Vanessa Vauer were partners on Celebrity Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Joey and his Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer had rumours swirling around their partnership for almost the entire duration of their time on the show.

The pair and pro skater had a flirty relationship but it was particularly after their Grease-themed performance that tongues started wagging.

Host Philip Schofield interviewed the pair asking if they were partners off the ice as well to which Joey replied, “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well, if you know what I mean.”

When asked if the pair were “going steady,” as they would have phrased in the period Grease was set in, Joey replied “Of course, always steady,” before clarifying he wasn’t confirming anything.

However, when the pair eventually did go official with their relationship, it took less than a week for them to split ways in April 2023.

Joey Essex and Maura Higgins

2022

Maura Higgins was papped kissing Joey Essex. Picture: Getty

In October 2022, the TOWIE star and the Love Island star were seen locking lips at the Pride of Britain Awards before reportedly leaving in the same taxi.

The pair might have had an amorous evening, but they never went public with any relationship, in fact, Maura took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to poo-poo rumours that the celeb couple were ‘smitten’ with one another.

Joey Essex and Brenda Santos

2020

Joey Essex has since removed pictures of Brenda from his Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @joeyessex

Joey had a five-month romance with Brazilian model Brenda Santos in 2020.

Reportedly introduced to one another by friends and Brenda had no idea who he was, which definitely worked in her favour. Joey even introduced Brenda to his family during the pandemic at a 30th birthday bash.

Speaking to the tabloids, Brenda revealed their relationship “It was intense and memorable. He’s a very passionate person, like myself.”

However it wasn’t meant to be and by the end of the year, the pair had called it quits.

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina

2019 - 2020

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina attended the NTA awards in 2020. Picture: Getty

Joey and Lorena Medina met on Ex On The Beach in 2019 and he and the Mexican model dated until February 2020.

Within that time Lorena moved in with Joey in his Essex home in Chigwell but their relationship did not end cordially.

After Joey was papped leaving Rita Ora’s flat after partying the night away, the model accused him of cheating on her and the pair broke up.

Both Rita and Joey have denied any rumours that anything happened between them, but once the trust is broken it’s broken. Lorena and Joey never managed to make up and she’s currently pursuing a music career.

Joey Essex and Sabreena Diamond

2018

Sabreena Diamond and Joey Essex never publicly confirmed their relationship status. Picture: Instagram: @fuhzz

Joey seems to have a type and it’s models. Sabreena was a successful model associated with agencies like Nevs Model and Jadore Models Manchester and she had modelled for big names such as Missguided and Hypebae.

The pair were spotted together in September 2018 hand in hand on a night out however, things became a little more official when they attended the King of Thieves premiere together in London.

They never publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Joey Essex and Ellie Brown

2018

Love Island's Ellie Brown and Joey Essex were together for a few months. Picture: Getty

Joey and Love Island star Ellie Brown were together for a moment back in 2018. The pair were speculated to have been dating, but when Ellie shared a video of them snogging online, rumours were confirmed.

This all went down after Ellie and her Love Island co-star had decided to end their relationship, but her and Joey’s story also ended after just a few months.

Well, not entirely, they were confronted with one another again on Celebrity Ex On The Beach but it wasn’t as dramatic as the show was hoping because the pair had ended things quite civilly.

Joey Essex and Georgie Purves

2016 - 2018

Georgie Purves was a working fashion stylist. Picture: Instagram: Georgia Purves

Georgie Purves was a fashion stylist and the pair went public in 2017 after Joey accidentally revealed she was who he was seeing on live television.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, the hosts pushed Joey to give them a confirmation on the relationship.

The pair had been spotted together during the launch of Joey’s clothing line and if it wasn’t official enough, they posted about spending Christmas together in Dubai and Ibiza.

Joey Essex and Stephanie Pratt

2016

Joey and Stephanie Pratt who you might recognise from not only The Hills but also Made in Chelsea were together for just over one month in 2016.

Where would two celebrities of this calibre meet, you may ask? Celebs Go Dating of course!

The pair hit it off on the show but after their honeymoon bubble burst, the relationship died.

Whilst Stephanie attributed the break up to busy schedules and distance, Joey opened up on the following season of Celebs Go Dating saying, "I was living for the moment at the time," he admitted.

"When you’re with someone you’re happy and then… things change.”

Joey Essex and Charlotte Stuchfield

2015

Joey Essex flew Charlotte Stutchfield to Ibiza to celebrate his birthday. Picture: Instagram: @cstutchfield

Joey and Charlotte started dating in 2015 and whilst not much is known about how the pair met, their photos were all over the press as Joey flew Charlotte to Ibiza to celebrate his extravagant 25th birthday celebrations.

The pair eventually split and it may have been because Joey wasn’t ready for the commitment, According to the tabloids, perhaps Charlotte was a little keener to move forward in the relationship.

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton

2013 - 2014

Amy Willerton was a former Miss Universe Great Britain. Picture: Getty

Joey and Amy Willerton met on I’m A Celebrity UK. The British model and former Miss Universe Great Britain had seen huge success in her own career, so fitting into Joey’s lifestyle should have been a breeze.

But outside of the I’m A Celeb jungle, the pair couldn’t seem to make things work. In fact, according to OK! Amy revealed the pressure of the high-profile relationship got to her.

"Before we left, it felt very boy-meets-girl, but reality hit and suddenly there was all this pressure on us," she said. “It felt like if we were going to be together, we had to be committed to the relationship because we'd be presented to the world as the Joey and Amy show."

She finished by saying, "I want a real, normal relationship where everything happens naturally and you are just allowed to be."

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers

2011 - 2013

Sam Faiers remains Joey Essex's longest public relationship. Picture: Getty

Joey and Samantha Faiers' relationship has been one for the ages, not only was it his longest relationship to date (kind of) but it symbolises the start of his entire career.

Sam was Joey’s first public love and both were stars of The Only Way Is Essex, with their relationship being one of the original pairings from the show.

But their road was a bumpy one and the pair called it quits several times over the three years they were together from 2011 to 2014.

In 2012, Joey proposed and Sam became his fiance but it was not to be. Even after all those years together, in a relationship or just a friendship, the pair didn’t stay friends after their break up.

Speaking to New! Magazine (via OK!) in 2019, Joey revealed: “I ain’t spoken to Sam Faiers in about 25 years. I actually don’t watch TV, so I haven’t had the time to catch up with her show.”

