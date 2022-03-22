Ellie Brown From Love Island Looks Unrecognisable Four Years On From The Show

22 March 2022, 17:22

Ellie Brown appeared on Love Island in 2018
Ellie Brown appeared on Love Island in 2018. Picture: ITV / Ellie Brown/Instagram
Ellie Brown has racked up over one million followers on Instagram after turning her attentions to fashion after Love Island.

Ellie Brown starred on Love Island in 2018, alongside winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and contestants such as Wes Nelson, Georgia Steele, Jack Fowler and Samira Mighty.

The 24-year-old from Newcastle is now a fashion influencer with over one million followers on Instagram thanks to her glamorous outfit pics and stunning selfies.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

The Insta' blogger looks worlds away from the fresh-faced 20-year-old looking for a summer romance on Love Island series four, where she coupled up with Charlie Brake who she dated for a sort time after the show ended.

Ellie Brown entered the villa with Zara McDermott
Ellie Brown entered the villa with Zara McDermott. Picture: ITV
Ellie Brown has made a name for herself as an influenceer
Ellie Brown has made a name for herself as an influenceer. Picture: Ellie Brown/Instagram

But it’s not just her wardrobe that she’s switched up over the years.

In recent years Ellie’s ditched her trademark long blonde hair for a shorter ‘do.

And according to The Tab, in an Instagram post the islander told her followers she had k-line, a form of invisible brace, as well as whitening and bonding on her teeth.

In 2019, Ellie revealed she underwent a boob job in October 2018, just a few months after appearing on Love Island.

Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake on Love Island series 4
Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake on Love Island series 4. Picture: ITV
Ellie Brown has over a million followers on Instagram
Ellie Brown has over a million followers on Instagram. Picture: Ellie Brown/Instagram
Ellie Brown is a fashion influencer on Instagram
Ellie Brown is a fashion influencer on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

A source told the tabloids at the time: “Ellie absolutely loves her new boobs – she’s a curvy woman and has always felt having bigger breasts would suit her more.

“She feels they make her body look in proportion and has loved showing them off in low-cut dresses on nights out.”

Ellie has never publicly commented on the surgery herself.

