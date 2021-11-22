Maura Higgins Lands Huge Contract As She Tries To Cut Reality TV Ties

22 November 2021, 12:46

Maura Higgins has signed with a huge model agency
Maura Higgins has signed with a huge model agency. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Maura Higgins is trying to move away from her reality TV past.

Love Island star Maura Higgins has gone from strength to strength since she appeared on the series in 2019, landing brand deals of her own and taking part in shows such as Dancing on Ice and charity challenge On Yer Bike.

She also fronted Glow Up Ireland, but the 30-year-old is now branching away from reality TV and embarking on a modelling career.

Maura, who is 5'6" tall, has signed with Elite Model Management and their sister agency EWG Management in New York and LA.

Maura Higgins is the face of a tanning brand
Maura Higgins is the face of a tanning brand. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Maura Higgins became the face of Ann Summers after Love Island
Maura Higgins became the face of Ann Summers after Love Island. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Elite also have the likes of Kendall Jenner, Dina Asher Smith, Pixie Geldof and Hoyeon Jung on their books

It comes amid reports Maura has left the management company she signed with when she exited Love Island.

She now wants to focus on modelling following the success of her brand partnership with lingerie brand Ann Summers.

Maura told the tabloids: “I’m so excited about this new chapter in my life, working in TV alongside modelling has always been one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to share some of the projects I’m going to be working on.”

The move comes after sources claimed to MailOnline the former islander now wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight after having relationships, including break-ups from Giovanni Pernice, Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard, playing out in the public.

Maura Higgins rose to fame on Love Island 2019
Maura Higgins rose to fame on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV2

They said: “They have supported her from the beginning but now she's ready to start a new chapter in her career and wants to focus on modelling.

“She's desperate to move away from reality TV – she wants a new challenge and has always thrived off her fashion and beauty campaigns.”

Maura has not only worked with Ann Summers, but is the face of tanning brand Bella Mianta.

The star will be following in the footsteps of best pal Molly-Mae Hague in distancing herself from Love Island.

Molly-Mae has previously admitted she wants to be known for more than the show, after becoming one of the UK’s biggest fashion influencers.

