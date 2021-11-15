Maura Higgins Sets The Record Straight On 'Photoshopped' Pictures

Maura proved the photoshop claims were false. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura Higgins addressed the allegations that her latest photo was photoshopped – here's what she had to say.

Maura Higgins has responded to the photoshop blunder claims surrounding her latest Instagram post.

The snap, that showed of the Love Island star's impressive abs, was swamped with accusations in the comments that Maura had altered the photographs.

The photos came after a night out with Molly-Mae Hague, the best friends met whilst filming the hit-dating ITV show in 2019.

Maura, 31, donned low-rise satin trousers and a cropped shirt, showing off her midriff in the process. Whereas mega-influencer Molly-Mae, 22, sported a hot pink coordinated pantsuit.

Maura Higgins cleared up the rumours. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Both Love Island ladies looked positively stunning as they enjoyed their Friday at the lavish spot, Restaurant Ours, but it didn't take long for the negative comments to flood Maura's page.

Maura described their time together as a "colourful evening" in the post.

The Irish TV personality dissolved the rumours by posting a screen-recorded video to her Instagram story.

She combed through her camera roll to reveal that all her images showcased her prominent abs – proving that no editing had taken place.

Maura Higgins posted a snap from a night out with best friend Molly-Mae. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

She wrote alongside the clip: "Nahhh my dms are full... 'too much photoshop' proud to say no hunnys this is me & my raw camera roll from last night [sic]."

She set the record straight: "Just brightened and sharpened... Sue me".

Molly-Mae took to the comments to share the love to her pal, writing: "No I’m obsessed."

"Can’t wait to steal this outfit x bye," the PretttyLittleThing creative director later added.

The pair have been inseparable since appearing on the fifth series of the insanely popular dating show, they're constantly lifting one another up on social media.

