Why Is Joey Essex Famous? Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @joeyessex

By Tiasha Debray

Joey Essex is back in a big way but why is he famous in the first place? If you need to brush up on your facts, you’ve come to the right place. From age, height, family and net worth to what TV shows he's been on. Here’s what you need to know about Joey Essex now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joey Essex is back on our screens and after his surprise entrance in the first episode of Love Island 2024, he’s once again become all anyone can talk about. Before you ask whether 'Essex' is actually his last name, yes, it is.

The media personality has proven why he’s always booked and busy and has stamped yet another television show on his British TV bingo card.

Whilst he’s carved a solid career for himself being on our screens for over a decade, there’s so much to know about the man himself.

From his age, height, family, and net worth to what TV shows he’s been on and why he’s even famous on earth. Here’s everything you need to know about Joey Essex.

Joey Essex has had a long career on UK TV screens. Picture: Getty

How old is Joey Essex?

Joey is 33 years old and was born on 29 July 1990, making his star sign a Cancer.

Common traits of a Cancer include being sensitive, self-protective, loving, and having a goofy sense of humour, which sounds about right for Joey, doesn’t it?

How tall is Joey Essex?

Joey is slightly below average as he stands at 1.76 meters, which converts to roughly 5 foot 8 inches.

According to the Office for National Statistics (via BBC), the average man in England stands at roughly 5 foot 9 inches (175.3cm)

Joey Essex is below average height for a UK man. Picture: Instagram: @joeyessex

What’s Joey Essex’s net worth?

Keep in mind that Joey’s had a long career in the UK TV industry before you gawp at this number.

Not only that, but the man has appeared on shows internationally too, which is why it should be no surprise that his estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is around £8 million ($10 million USD).

Joey Essex is reportedly worth around £8 million. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Joey Essex been in? Why is he famous?

Joey Essex's breakout job was in 2011 when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex. Since then Joey’s steadily built a strong career appearing as himself in a number of reality TV shows around the world.

From Splash!, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS, Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Dancing on Ice to both the UK and Australian versions of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Joey also navigated making a number of documentaries starring himself called Educating Joey Essex and Joey Essex: Grief and Me which focuses on the tragedy within his family.

Joey Essex most recently appeared in Celebrity Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Instagram: @joeyessex

Who’s Joey Essex’s family?

Joey lost his mother, Tina, to suicide when he was just 10 years old in 2001.

His documentary Joey Essex: Grief And Me captures his story as he returns to the Bermondsey home that he grew up in where the traumatic event happened.

Tina battled with a number of health issues, including depression which ultimately led to her demise, leaving Donald ‘Donny’ Essex to raise his sons, Joey and Frankie.

Donald, despite being an ex-boxer, was an incredible father and in his documentary, Joey makes sure to emphasise this.

"My dad has been through all of it,” he says."After my mum passed away, my dad brought me and my sister Frankie up alone and it must have been really tough for him.”

"But he’s the first person I call when I’m upset. It doesn’t matter where he is, he’ll always answer the phone."

Despite everything they went through growing up, both Joey and his brother Frankie have found much success and they’re not the only ones in the family to do so.

Their cousins, Chloe and Demi Sims have also skyrocketed in success after also appearing in The Only Way Is Essex.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.