Will There Be A Selling Sunset Season 8 Reunion?

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Fans are desperate to see a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion following the intense drama between Chrishell, Emma, Chelsea and Nicole.

After that explosive season of Selling Sunset, we have one final burning question: Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode?

Over the past few years, Netflix has truly delivered the goods when it comes to Selling Sunset reunion episodes. A few weeks after the end of each season, the full cast of agents sit down with host Tan France to reflect on the season, hash out the leftover drama and confront each other over shady comments.

After bingeing all 11 episodes of season 8, fans will be desperate for answers to the chaos that unfolds. What's Emma Hernan's reaction to the rumour Nicole Young has spread about her? How will Chrishell and Chelsea react to Nicole and Bre Tiesi after their social media confrontation? So! Much! Drama!

But if there is a reunion episode, when will it air? Here's everything we know about the Selling Sunset season 8 reunion so far...

Selling Sunset season 8 reunion: Will there be a reunion episode? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion?

There's currently no confirmation that there will be a reunion episode this time around. But you never know, it could be announced later down the line.

When season 7 premiered, the reunion had already been confirmed and filming happened a few weeks before the show had even dropped on Netflix. Ahead of season 8, none of the cast have said anything about it on social media.

It's possible that season 8 may not include a reunion episode at all. Selling Sunset season 6 also did not include a reunion, as filming on season 6 and 7 was done back-to-back.

If there's no reunion for season 8, then season 9 (which has not yet been confirmed) will almost definitely see the O Group's finest ready to hash it out once again with Tan France on the reunion sofa.

Watch The Selling Sunset season 8 trailer

When does the Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode come out?

If Netflix are planning on doing a reunion episode, then it will likely be released a few weeks after the season 8 release date.

For example, season 7's reunion was released on November 15th, two weeks after the full season dropped on Netflix. It currently appears as though they have not yet filmed anything, so it may take longer.

But again, it all depends on whether or not a reunion episode has actually been planned for post-season 8. We'll update this page when more information is revealed.

Selling Sunset season 8's reunion has not yet been confirmed by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Fans are already calling for a reunion episode following Nicole's out-of-pocket allegations about Emma in the final episode of the season. While speaking to Bre, Nicole accuses Emma of getting involved with a married man.

The season ends without Emma having a fair chance to address those allegations directly on the show. In fact, based on Chrishell and Chelsea's social media comments, Emma appears to have been completely blindsided by what Nicole says about her.

Give us a reunion episode noowwww!!!!

