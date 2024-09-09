Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Chelsea Say They Will Quit If Nicole and Amanda Are In Season 9

Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Chelsea Say They Will Quit If Nicole and Amanda Are In Season 9. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani will only return to Selling Sunset season 9 without Nicole Young and Amanda Lynn.

Selling Sunset season 9 could have a very different cast... Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani have both threatened to quit the reality TV show unless Nicole Young and Amanda Lynn are removed from the real estate drama ahead of next season.

Selling Sunset season 8 ranks among the reality show's most dramatic seasons yet. After Bre Tiesi's friend Amanda Lynn told her told her that she had seen Chelsea Lazkani's husband with another woman, all hell broke lose. Bre told Chelsea but it wasn't long before Chelsea became convinced that Bre was trying to embarrass her on camera and the pair fell out.

In the wake of the fallout, the Oppenheim Group began taking sides, with Emma Hernan icing out Bre. This then led Nicole to share claims that Emma was allegedly having an affair with a married man with Bre, resulting in Chrishell and Chelsea calling Nicole out on social media.

Now, Chrishell and Chelsea have both revealed that they will only appear in Selling Sunset season 9 on very specific terms.

Will Chrishell and Chelsea be in Selling Sunset season 9?

Will Nicole be in Selling Sunset season 9?

Talking about Nicole in a new interview with Extra TV, Chrishell said: "I will never work in a show with her again. After eight seasons and seeing someone systematically try to plot against several people, why are we giving her more airtime? When somebody's just hungry for camera time and lies, the audience is over it."

She continued: "I just have a moral code that doesn't want to be involved with something that would give her more airtime. There's real-life drama with our cast. It's way more interesting for people that authentically share their lives as opposed to this. Nicole is nothing but a complete liar."

Before the show came out, Chrishell took to Instagram stories to address Nicole's claims writing: "Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time?? I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."

Chrishell then said that the show's production company were "disgusting for blindsiding [Emma] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

In episode 8, Nicole implied to Bre that Emma had dated a married man. She said: "She's been involved with people she shouldn't have been. I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband."

As it stands, Emma is yet to publicly respond to Nicole's accusations.

Will Nicole be in Selling Sunset season 9? Picture: Netflix

Will Amanda be in Selling Sunset season 9?

As for Chelsea, she's been very clear on the show about how she feels about both Bre and Bre's friend Amanda Lynn. At the end of season 8, it looks as though Amanda is putting herself forward to become a new Selling Sunset agent which would throw a huge spanner in the works for season 9.

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether or not Amanda will be joining the cast in season 9 but she's since faced backlash over old resurfaced racist tweets on social media.

Addressing the tweets, a representative for Amanda has told The Daily Mail: "The tweets in question, made over a decade ago, were a brief lapse in judgment and do not reflect Amanda Lynn's beliefs or values." They added: "She regrets the mistake, has learned from it, and is not racist."

Calling out Amanda, Chelsea tweeted: "Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda is on the show as a cast member. I’m out."

Will Amanda be in Selling Sunset season 9? Picture: Netflix

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal who will be in the Selling Sunset season 9 cast but Chrishell and Chelsea have not left the show for the timebeing.

