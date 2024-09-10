When Was Selling Sunset Season 8 Filmed?

Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed at the start of 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset’s new series has been packed full of drama and viewers want to know when it all kicked off – when was season 8 filmed?

Selling Sunset on Netflix returned with a bang, with so much drama to pack in that some scenes, including moments between Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip, had to be cut.

This time around at The Oppenheim Group the focus was on Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce from her husband Jeff and an unconfirmed rumour Nicole Young had made about a ‘married man’ Emma Hernan was allegedly seeing.

Viewers were also introduced to Amanda Lynn, Bre Tiesi’s close friend who first brought the claims of Chelsea’s husband’s unfaithfulness to camera.

All the drama has fans wondering when Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed, especially given the fact Chelsea’s divorce eventually played out in the media.

Selling Sunset season 8 was jam-packed full of drama. Picture: Netflix

When was Selling Sunset season 8 filmed?

Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed toward the start of 2024, around January to March, if we do some quick maths based on Jason Oppenheim telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023 that production would ‘start soon’.

Drone shots of LA between multiple scenes also show the Emma Stone movie Poor Things on billboards, which would have been up at the time of the film’s promotion when it was released in January 2024.

Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed around January to March. Picture: Netflix

Chelsea’s divorce from husband Jeff became public knowledge in March, so the scenes between Chelsea and Bre could have been filmed in the months prior.

After Amanda showed Bre texts from a friend who claimed to have seen Jeff at the W Hotel kissing another woman, Bre told Chelsea in person, admitting she knew how she felt after her own ex-husband Johnny Manziel apparently cheated on her.

However, Chelsea eventually began to believe Bre ‘brought it to camera’ to ‘take her down'.

It's since emerged Bre found out about the rumours about Jeff before filming even begun and Chelsea has since confirmed she set up the scene between herself and Bre, to stop it becoming a topic of discussion amongst the other realtors.

