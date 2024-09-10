Pioneertown Residents Claim Alanna Gold ‘Isn’t The Owner’

10 September 2024, 16:16

Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown after all according to its residents
Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown after all according to its residents. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Alanna Gold doesn’t actually own Pioneertown according to its residents and business owners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alanna Gold was introduced as the newest agent at The Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset, telling the other agents like Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and Bre Tiesi that she owns a town in the Californian desert called Pioneertown.

However, the people of Pioneertown have spoken and in a statement have claimed Alanna doesn’t own the town after all.

In a post on Pioneer Town Gazette, they asked for an apology from the Netflix show and Alanna, who they say only owns a ‘small minority’ of the town, allegedly less than 1% of Pioneertown’s 640 acres.

They added that her ‘baseless claims undermine decades of internationally recognised filmmaking and cultural history'.

Selling Sunset's Alanna, Mary, Amanza and Nicole at Pioneertown
Alanna Gold said she owns Pioneertown in the Californian desert. Picture: Netflix

In a statement on Instagram they wrote: “The people of Pioneertown kindly request an apology from Selling Sunset and Alanna Gold.”

They added: “The baseless claims by Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold that she ‘owns Pioneertown’ undermines 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts and cultural history. These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbours, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown.

“Pioneertown is a mile-square census designated community with over 400 residents and is privately owned by more than 100 independent parties. Mrs. Gold has a small minority non-controlling interest in an entity that owns six of thirty five parcels in the Mane Street area, constituting less than 1% of Pioneertown's total 640 acres.”

They ended their statement: “The claim that she owns the ‘entire town’ is verifiably false. Respectfully, THE RESIDENTS OF PIONEERTOWN.”

Alanna Gold was new to Selling Sunset season 8
Alanna Gold was new to Selling Sunset season 8. Picture: Netflix

At the time of writing, Alanna hasn’t responded to the Gazette.

On Selling Sunset season 8, Alanna takes Amanza, Mary and Nicole to the town for a girls' weekend, where she hires a private chef to cook them lunch and dinner and takes them shopping in the local boutiques.

Separately, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine she said of the movie set-turned town: “We've always really loved it, and it was actually where we went for one of our first trips. We always knew we wanted to own a piece of property out there or be a part of the community somehow.”

The couple also saw it as a chance to ‘save’ the town, which was in need of some restoration when they bought it.

Alanna and her husband even got married in Pioneertown, at an event space called Soundstage.

