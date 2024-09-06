Who Is Alanna Gold, How Old Is She And What Did She Do Before Selling Sunset?

Alanna Gold has joined The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix/Alanna Gold/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Alanna Gold is the newest member of The Oppenheim Group and therefore its reality TV show Selling Sunset.

Alanna Gold has joined the cast of Selling Sunset alongside Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan and Nicole Young as the latest Oppenheim Group recruit.

Amongst the other confident personalities Alanna doesn’t shy away from the drama in the office, all while not getting in the middle of it either. From her first day at The Oppenheim Group the other agents took an immediate liking to Alanna and it’s clear she’s won viewers over too.

But who is Selling Sunset’s newbie Alanna, where is she from, how old is she and what did she do before joining the Netflix show?

Get to know Alanna here, including her age, her husband and her job before working as a realtor and starring in Selling Sunset.

Alanna Gold is The Oppenheim Group's newest recruit. Picture: Alanna Gold/Instagram

Who is Alanna Gold?

Alanna is a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, but she’s also the owner of a small town just outside of Joshua Tree called Pioneer Town, effectively making her a ‘sheriff’.

She also owns a luxury holiday home in the desert location and, if her Instagram profile is anything to go by, a wedding venue too, called Sound Stage.

Alanna also works as a model, something you can tell just from her glamorous lifestyle which she shares over on Instagram.

How old is Alanna Gold?

Alanna is 32 years old, acknowledging on Selling Sunset she’s one of the youngest agents, alongside Bre and Emma who are both 33.

Meanwhile, Amanza is 49, Chrishell and Mary are 43 and brothers Jason and Brett are 47.

Alanna Gold owns Pioneer Town in the Californian desert. Picture: Netflix

What did Alanna Gold do before Selling Sunset?

Alanna was studying to be a vet before she was scouted to be a model in the middle her studies, embarking on a whirlwind career that saw her travel the world.

She spent most of her time in New York, living there for five years, but eventually decided LA was her calling. During the Covid-19 pandemic she realised she “wanted to do something bigger here”, telling PEOPLE she started studying to get her real estate licence.

She said: “When everything kind of shut down, I knew that was an amazing chance to get my license. So I really spent those months just studying and I went for my license and got it.

“When I started working in this industry, I loved it and I realised that I didn't want to go back into modelling. I really wanted to put all my time into real estate.”

Reflecting on her start as a vet student, she said: “The path I was headed when I was studying to be a vet is not the path that I see myself on today. I'm so grateful that I got thrown in a different direction.”

Who is Alanna Gold’s husband?

Alanna’s husband is Adam Gold, who works in the hospitality and events industry. The couple got married in 2022, in the town they own together at Sound Stage, a venue which Alanna seems to own or have some sort of involvement in.

Since their wedding it seems they’ve been travelling the world together, enjoying luxury holidays including a trip to England last summer.

What is Alanna Gold’s Instagram?

Alanna’s Instagram handle is @thealannagold, where she has over 17k followers.

She posts mostly from her many glamorous locations she’s travelled to around the world, as well as outfit selfies and cute snaps with her husband Adam.

