Selling Sunset’s Alanna Apologises For Falsely Claiming She Owns Pioneertown

Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown afterall. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown after all, explaining she 'got excited' when she made the false claims.

The residents and business owners of Pioneertown demanded an apology from Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold after she falsely claimed she owned the town, and she’s now spoken out acknowledging she never should have said it.

“I want to reach out to personally say I am so deeply sorry for the confusion I have caused,” she began her apology. “I certainly do not own Pioneertown, I never should have said that and I apologise for doing so. I want you to know that I did not mean any harm, I absolutely love Pioneertown and I simply got too excited talking about it.”

Alanna explained she and her husband wanted to become part of the community, so invested in a home and other properties there.

Alanna Gold doesn't actually own Pioneertown in the Californian desert. Picture: Netflix

“Again, I am so sorry to the people of Pioneertown, I would never want to disrespect the town’s history or any of the people who make it such a wonderful place.”

Alanna’s statement comes after the people of Pioneertown demanded an apology from the Netflix star, saying her “baseless claims that she ‘owns Pioneertown’ undermines 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts and cultural history.”

They said: “These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbours, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown.”

The town explained that, in fact, Alanna has a small minority non-controlling interest in an entity that owns 6 of 35 parcels in the Mane Street area, “constituting less than 1% of Pioneertown’s total 640 acres.”

Alanna Gold has apologised for claiming she owns Pioneertown. Picture: Netflix

In a previous interview with PEOPLE Alanna said she and her husband ‘always knew we wanted to own a piece of property out there or to become part of the community somehow.'

Alanna left her co-stars seriously impressed when she claimed to own a whole town, taking some of the agents, Mary, Nicole and Amanza, away for a girls’ weekend so they could see the location for themselves.

Pioneertown was built as a film set but has become a fully functioning town with business owners and residents.

