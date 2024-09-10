Selling Sunset's Chrishell Is No Longer Friends With Bre Following Lawsuit

10 September 2024, 15:17

Selling Sunset's Chrishell confirms she is no longer friends with Bre following lawsuit
Selling Sunset's Chrishell confirms she is no longer friends with Bre following lawsuit. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I have inside knowledge that was disappointing to learn about certain things."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After trying to see both sides of the Chelsea vs. Bre feud in Selling Sunset season 8, Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she is no longer friends with Bre Tiesi... and it's all to do with Bre's ongoing lawsuit.

Amid the fallout of Bre's bombshell regarding Chelsea's husband Jeff allegedly cheating on her, Chrishell found herself struggling to maintain a balance between the two of her friends. On one side, she felt the need to stand with Chelsea as she's been through a public divorce herself, and on the other side, she wanted to give Bre the benefit of the doubt.

But after filming took place, Bre was sued by three former employees and several allegations have now come to light. Chrishell has now confirmed that she is not on good terms with Bre, claiming that she has "inside knowledge" that has affected how she feels about her co-star.

Are Chrishell and Bre still friends?

Chrishell and Emma found themselves in the middle of Bre and Chelsea's drama in Selling Sunset season 8
Chrishell and Emma found themselves in the middle of Bre and Chelsea's drama in Selling Sunset season 8. Picture: @bre_tiesi via Instagram

In a Q&A with fans on Snapchat, Chrishell opened up about the current status of her friendship with Bre amid the fallout of what happened during season 8.

Responding to a fan who asked where she and Bre stand today and whether they're on speaking terms, Chrishell said: "This one has some nuance to it and is a little painful to answer, obviously. There was an element of, I could see where Bre was trying to do the right thing and we are on a reality show, so there are pieces of the puzzle that I could understand. All of that being said, of course I understand where Chelsea is coming from."

"That's why I was really caught in the middle of seeing both sides," she added. "That being said, there was a lawsuit that came out afterwards and I unfortunately got some insider looks into some of that. I'll just leave it at that."

Chrishell continued: "Unfortunately, I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation."

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Reveals Falling Out With Bre In Fan Q&A

Chrishell also addressed her interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she confirmed that she is no longer on good terms with Bre.

In the interview, Chrishell said: "It's difficult, I have inside knowledge that was disappointing to learn about certain things. I wish her the best, but I wouldn't say that we're on good terms."

Responding to a fan on Snapchat, Chrishell elaborated: "She has an ongoing lawsuit going on. If what is involved in the lawsuit and her own text messages become public, you guys will see. And if they don't, just understand I have my personal reasons."

Why is Bre Tiesi being sued?
Why is Bre Tiesi being sued? Picture: Netflix

Why is Bre Tiesi being sued?

In April 2024, Bre was sued by three former employees who claim she 'harassed' them and caused 'emotional distress'.

According to the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Bre is being sued by her former nanny (Lucy Poole), her former social media manager (Amanda Bustard) and her former personal assistant and stylist (Kenneth Gomez).

The former employees claim that, while working for Bre, they were "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation."

Her former personal assistant and stylist, Kenneth Gomez, alleges that Bre would "repeatedly make derogatory and demeaning comments about members of the LGBTQ community."

Lucy Poole also alleges that Bre treated her in a "vulgar and violent" manner "if a task was not performed to her satisfaction." Amanda Bustard alleges that she was "subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior" by Bre, and claims she witnessed her threaten other employees with physical violence.

The former employees say they filed the lawsuit "to recover damages and obtain other remedies afforded to them by law," and are each requesting over $3 million in damages.

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Margot Robbie attended her first red carpet since 'confirming' her pregnancy

Margot Robbie Gets Special Nickname After First Pregnant Red Carpet Appearance

Will there be a Selling The OC season 4? Here's everything we know

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 4? Here's Everything We Know

Selling Sunset season 8 was filmed at the start of 2024

When Was Selling Sunset Season 8 Filmed?

Alanna Gold doesn't own Pioneertown after all according to its residents

Pioneertown Residents Claim Alanna Gold ‘Isn’t The Owner’

Are the lavish lives of the Selling Sunset crew real?

Is Netflix's Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted?

Davina Portratz has played a noticeably smaller role in Selling Sunset season 7

What Happened To Davina Potratz On Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset's Chelsea is accusing Bre of bringing the "tea" on her husband to camera

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Accuses Bre Of 'Setting Up' Scene About Husband Cheating Claims

Amanda Lynn addressed her old racist tweets

Amanda Lynn Addresses Old Racist Tweets Amid Selling Sunset Drama

Selling Sunset season 9: Release date, cast and latest news

Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Latest News

The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic

The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits