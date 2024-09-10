Selling Sunset's Chrishell Is No Longer Friends With Bre Following Lawsuit

Selling Sunset's Chrishell confirms she is no longer friends with Bre following lawsuit. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"I have inside knowledge that was disappointing to learn about certain things."

After trying to see both sides of the Chelsea vs. Bre feud in Selling Sunset season 8, Chrishell Stause has confirmed that she is no longer friends with Bre Tiesi... and it's all to do with Bre's ongoing lawsuit.

Amid the fallout of Bre's bombshell regarding Chelsea's husband Jeff allegedly cheating on her, Chrishell found herself struggling to maintain a balance between the two of her friends. On one side, she felt the need to stand with Chelsea as she's been through a public divorce herself, and on the other side, she wanted to give Bre the benefit of the doubt.

But after filming took place, Bre was sued by three former employees and several allegations have now come to light. Chrishell has now confirmed that she is not on good terms with Bre, claiming that she has "inside knowledge" that has affected how she feels about her co-star.

Are Chrishell and Bre still friends?

Chrishell and Emma found themselves in the middle of Bre and Chelsea's drama in Selling Sunset season 8. Picture: @bre_tiesi via Instagram

In a Q&A with fans on Snapchat, Chrishell opened up about the current status of her friendship with Bre amid the fallout of what happened during season 8.

Responding to a fan who asked where she and Bre stand today and whether they're on speaking terms, Chrishell said: "This one has some nuance to it and is a little painful to answer, obviously. There was an element of, I could see where Bre was trying to do the right thing and we are on a reality show, so there are pieces of the puzzle that I could understand. All of that being said, of course I understand where Chelsea is coming from."

"That's why I was really caught in the middle of seeing both sides," she added. "That being said, there was a lawsuit that came out afterwards and I unfortunately got some insider looks into some of that. I'll just leave it at that."

Chrishell continued: "Unfortunately, I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation."

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Reveals Falling Out With Bre In Fan Q&A

Chrishell also addressed her interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she confirmed that she is no longer on good terms with Bre.

In the interview, Chrishell said: "It's difficult, I have inside knowledge that was disappointing to learn about certain things. I wish her the best, but I wouldn't say that we're on good terms."

Responding to a fan on Snapchat, Chrishell elaborated: "She has an ongoing lawsuit going on. If what is involved in the lawsuit and her own text messages become public, you guys will see. And if they don't, just understand I have my personal reasons."

Why is Bre Tiesi being sued? Picture: Netflix

Why is Bre Tiesi being sued?

In April 2024, Bre was sued by three former employees who claim she 'harassed' them and caused 'emotional distress'.

According to the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Bre is being sued by her former nanny (Lucy Poole), her former social media manager (Amanda Bustard) and her former personal assistant and stylist (Kenneth Gomez).

The former employees claim that, while working for Bre, they were "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation."

Her former personal assistant and stylist, Kenneth Gomez, alleges that Bre would "repeatedly make derogatory and demeaning comments about members of the LGBTQ community."

Lucy Poole also alleges that Bre treated her in a "vulgar and violent" manner "if a task was not performed to her satisfaction." Amanda Bustard alleges that she was "subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior" by Bre, and claims she witnessed her threaten other employees with physical violence.

The former employees say they filed the lawsuit "to recover damages and obtain other remedies afforded to them by law," and are each requesting over $3 million in damages.

