Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Latest News

Selling Sunset season 9: Release date, cast and latest news.

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Selling Sunset season 9 come out on Netflix? Here's everything that's been revealed so far.

Anyone else absolutely desperate for more Selling Sunset after that absolutely wild new season? Here's everything we know about Selling Sunset season 9 so far...

Selling Sunset season 8 brought the drama, the fashion, the feuds, the chaos and so much more. It even left audiences on several cliffhangers regarding Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan, in particular, as viewers are now dying to know the truth behind the rumour Nicole Young had been spreading about Emma all season.

But when will the show return? Has filming already started? Will Chrishell and Chelsea actually return after threatening to quit the show over Nicole and potential newcomer Amanda Lynn? All the details are below.

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 9?

Will Nicole Young return following feud with Chrishell, Chelsea and Emma?

When is Selling Sunset season 9 coming out?

Selling Sunset season 9 has not been confirmed by Netflix just yet, but considering how popular the show is, it seems very likely that it'll get the green light soon.

Based on the cast's social media pages, filming has not yet begun. Selling Sunset season 8 filming looks like it took place between December 2023 and early 2024. Mary and Jason's dog Niko sadly passed away at the end of February 2024, and the dog funeral episode served as a key turning point for the drama with Bre, Emma and Chelsea.

We'll likely have more of an idea of Selling Sunset season 9's release date once filming starts.

Chrishell Stause has threatened to quit if Nicole Young remains on Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset season 9 cast: Who is returning and who is leaving?

It's expected that the majority of main cast members will return to the show should season 9 get renewed at Netflix. Alanna Gold, who joined the cast in season 8, has proven to be a popular new addition and will likely (hopefully!) return for more next season.

Here's the full list of main cast members expected to return in Selling Sunset season 9:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Bonnet

Chrishell Stause

Amanza Smith

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Bre Tiesi

Nicole Young

Alanna Gold

So far, no one has announced that they will be leaving Selling Sunset or the O Group, but both Chrishell and Chelsea have stated that they will not return if certain people are in season 9.

Chrishell wrote on social media that she would "rather be sued," than continue to work on a show with Nicole. Chelsea also posted: "Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda is on the show as a cast member. I’m out."

Amanda is Bre's friend who was being touted as a potential new agent at the end of the season. She's the one who also brought the "tea" about Chelsea's husband to Bre, which ultimate sparked a huge row.

Amanda is currently under fire for her past racist tweets. In a statement, her representative said: "The tweets in question, made over a decade ago, were a brief lapse in judgment and do not reflect Amanda Lynn's beliefs or values. She regrets the mistake, has learned from it, and is not racist."

It's currently unclear if Amanda will return for another season.

Will Amanda be on Selling Sunset season 9? Chelsea vows she will not return if she joins the cast.

Will Christine Quinn return for Selling Sunset season 9?

Just when you thought you'd heard the last of the iconic Christine Quinn... Could she be about to return to the Oppenheim Group? Or at least pop up in the show again?

Christine was spotted at an event with Jason, Mary and Nicole back in June, prompting hundreds of comments about whether or not she would one day return to the brokerage.

Back in July 2024, Jason Oppenheim told TMZ: "I have nothing against her coming back. I think everyone deserves a second chance. I think I would be on board, but that would be a group decision."

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 9?

Well, first of all, we'll likely see the fallout of Nicole Young's accusations about Emma Hernan. The drama has already spilled off-screen as Chrishell and Chelsea both put Nicole on blast for making up "rumours" about Emma and a married man. The duo also called out production for "blindsiding" Emma and not giving her a chance to respond.

There's also plenty of drama between Bre and several cast members. In an Snapchat Q&A, Chrishell has since confirmed that she is no longer friends or on speaking terms with Bre, citing the lawsuit that Bre is currently facing.

In April 2024, Bre was sued by former employees who claim they were "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation."

Elsewhere, Jason also now has a huge listing on his hands after taking on Kanye West's beach-front property, designed by Tadao Ando, that he completely stripped down to the concrete. We're talking no electric, no water, no doors, no windows... it's just a fancy concrete shell on the market for $53 million. Can Jason sell it? Or do we have another Davina situation on our hands? (No, the $75 million dollar house still hasn't been sold!)

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

