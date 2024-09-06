Why Did Heather Leave Selling Sunset?

6 September 2024, 20:00

Heather El Moussa will not be returning to Selling Sunset
Heather El Moussa will not be returning to Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix/Heather El Moussa/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Heather Rae Young is no longer on Selling Sunset, what happened and why did she leave?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heather Rae El Moussa, formerly Young, isn’t in season 8 of Selling Sunset after appearing briefly in season 7 before welcoming her baby boy Tristan.

One of the original cast members of the Netflix reality show which follows glamorous agents at The Oppenheim Group selling luxury, multimillion dollar houses, Heather has confirmed she isn’t returning to the series so won't be back on-screen alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

These days, Heather is focusing on her career away from the show, flipping houses with husband Tarek and spending time with their son Tristan and Tarek’s two other kids Brayden and Taylor, from his relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa became parents to their son Tristan in 2023
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa became parents to their son Tristan in 2023. Picture: Getty

Why did Heather leave Selling Sunset?

Heather is no longer on Selling Sunset because she was apparently never invited back on the show after she had her son Tristan.

In April she spoke about it being ‘a blessing’ that she wasn’t asked to return to the series, calling it a ‘toxic environment’ and confirming she wouldn’t be returning.

She said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast: “It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek.”

Heather and her husband now have their own show called The Flipping El Moussas, which they co-produce as well as host.

Heather El Moussa was an original member of The Oppenheim Group
Heather El Moussa was an original member of The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

"We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours," she said.

“With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming,” she continued. “It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

Despite that, Heather still has the Selling Sunset hash tag in her bio, listed under ‘Property’, along with her new TV show with husband Tarek.

The couple have also recently announced a new TV show called The Flip Off, where they go head to head with Tarek’s ex-wife and her partner to renovate houses and see who can make the most financial gain.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta

The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta

Will There Be A The Perfect Couple Season 2? The Elin Hilderbrand Book Is Part Of A Series

Will There Be A The Perfect Couple Season 2? The Elin Hilderbrand Book Series Explained

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode?

Will There Be A Selling Sunset Season 8 Reunion?

The Perfect Couple Opening Credits Dance Explained: Here's What It Means

The Perfect Couple Boss Explains Opening Credits Dance Scene Meaning

Amanda Lynn is a friend of Bre Tieisi's

Who Is Amanda Lynn And How Does She Know Bre Tiesi On Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?

Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus

Inside Meghann Fahy's And Boyfriend Leo Woodall's Romance

Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster

Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses

Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits