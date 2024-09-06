Why Did Heather Leave Selling Sunset?

Heather Rae Young is no longer on Selling Sunset, what happened and why did she leave?

Heather Rae El Moussa, formerly Young, isn’t in season 8 of Selling Sunset after appearing briefly in season 7 before welcoming her baby boy Tristan.

One of the original cast members of the Netflix reality show which follows glamorous agents at The Oppenheim Group selling luxury, multimillion dollar houses, Heather has confirmed she isn’t returning to the series so won't be back on-screen alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

These days, Heather is focusing on her career away from the show, flipping houses with husband Tarek and spending time with their son Tristan and Tarek’s two other kids Brayden and Taylor, from his relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Why did Heather leave Selling Sunset?

Heather is no longer on Selling Sunset because she was apparently never invited back on the show after she had her son Tristan.

In April she spoke about it being ‘a blessing’ that she wasn’t asked to return to the series, calling it a ‘toxic environment’ and confirming she wouldn’t be returning.

She said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast: “It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek.”

Heather and her husband now have their own show called The Flipping El Moussas, which they co-produce as well as host.

"We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours," she said.

“With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming,” she continued. “It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

Despite that, Heather still has the Selling Sunset hash tag in her bio, listed under ‘Property’, along with her new TV show with husband Tarek.

The couple have also recently announced a new TV show called The Flip Off, where they go head to head with Tarek’s ex-wife and her partner to renovate houses and see who can make the most financial gain.

