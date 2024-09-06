Who's the most successful Selling Sunset agent?

Who Is The Most Successful Agent in Selling Sunset?

6 September 2024, 12:30

Who is the most successful Selling Sunset agent?
Who is the most successful Selling Sunset agent? Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

If you're wondering which one of The O Group agents on Selling Sunset is the most successful, you're in the right place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Selling Sunset is back on our screens for season 8! A whole new season of stunning homes, glitzy outfits and cat fights is amongst us.

The hit luxury real estate reality show dives into the behind-the-scenes of the glamorous real estate company, The Oppenheim Group, which is headed by brothers Jason and Brett.

Agents like Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause make up The O Group but, which agent is better at their job?

Here's a look at the agent's success and what they've said about it.

Selling Sunset season 8 is streaming now
Selling Sunset season 8 is streaming now. Picture: Netflix

In the last episode of Selling Sunset season 8, Bre toured possible new agent, Amanda, around the office and when going through the seating plan she revealed who she believes is the most successful.

"Nicole, she's definitely our highest producer," she said referring to Nicole Young who has worked for the group for ten years now. It is reported that Nicole has a net worth of $3 million. And it is known that she had made "$100million in sales and counting" for The O Group before she joined Selling Sunset in 2022.

Bre went on: "And then Marry is probably the next [highest producer] but she has some of the biggest listings right now." She was talking about Mary Fitzgerald who has an impressive net worth of approximately between $1 million and $2 million (£800k - £1.6m), which she has acquired from all the commissions she’s earned through selling properties with The Oppenheim Group, over the years.

But if we look at net worth the results are a little different - let's take a look...

Jason and Brett have a joint net worth of over $100 million
Jason and Brett have a joint net worth of over $100 million. Picture: Netflix

Who's the most successful Selling Sunset agent?

  1. Jason and Brett Oppenheim - As the owners of The O Group it's not surprising that they are the most successful members of Selling Sunset, with each brother having a massive net worth of between $50 and $60 million.
  2. Chrishell Stause - After joining the group in 2018, following a career in acting, Chrishell has amassed an impressive net worth of $8 million. As well as her acting credits she also earns money through being an author.
  3. Bre Tiesi - According to multiple reports Bre has a net worth as high as $6 million.
  4. Nicole Young - Nicole was working in the industry long before her TV fame and has a net worth believed to be $3 million.
  5. Emma Hernan - As well as being an estate agent, Emma is an entrepreneur, running a vegan frozen foods company. Her different ventures have amassed her a net worth of $3.5 million.
  6. Mary Fitzgerald - After tens years at The O Group, Marry has a net worth of approximately $2 million.
  7. Amanza Smith - The agent, who has been close friends with Jason and Brett for years, has a net worth of $1.5 million.
  8. Maya Vander - Maya, who splits her time between LA and Miami has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million after being with the group since 2015.
  9. Chelsea Lazkani - The Selling Sunset star has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

*Of course all the net worths are estimated according to multiple reports*

Bre said
Bre said Nicole is the highest producer. Picture: Netflix

Bre explained who she thought was the most successful through how many sales they produce, so according to that the answer is Nicole Young despite her not having one of the highest estimated net worths among her colleagues.

Selling Sunset season 8 is steaming on Netflix now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is The Wicked Movie In Two Parts? Fans Criticise Confusing Promo Trailers And Posters

Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

Alanna Gold owns Pioneer Town

Inside The Town Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold Owns, Pioneer Town

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset Cast Before And After: Here's What Everyone Looked Like Before Joining The Show
Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?

Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

Alanna Gold has joined The Oppenheim Group

Who Is Alanna Gold, How Old Is She And What Did She Do Before Selling Sunset?

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials"

Tommy Fury 'In Talks' To Go On I'm A Celebrity Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

Molly and Tom have been extra loved-up lately

Love Island Winners Molly Smith And Tom Clare Spark Engagement Rumours

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK series nine is here

When Does MAFS UK Start In 2024? Start Date, Where To Watch And More

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits