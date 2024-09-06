Why Isn't G Flip In Selling Sunset Season 8?

Chrishell Stause reveals why G Flip isn't in Selling Sunset season 8. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip isn't in season 8 of Selling Sunset.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has returned with so much drama, it made its way to social media ahead of season eight even being released.

While you've been getting the low down on the drama with Chelsea Lazkani, Brie Tiesi, Nicole Young and Emma Hernan you've probably noticed Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip hasn't been on the show at all.

The couple have been happily married since May 2023 and G Flip's absence is a shock to fans who have followed their relationship in previous seasons of the show.

Luckily, Chrishell has set the record straight and explained their absence. Here's what she's said.

G Flip is a non-binary artist. Picture: Getty

Why isn't G Flip in Selling Sunset season 8?

Speaking on Extra TV, Chrishell set the record straight on G Flip's absence in season eight of the show. She revealed that they did film for the new season of Selling Sunset but everything they filmed was cut.

"So my partner and I did film for Selling Sunset but apparently we don't have enough drama because it was cut... We were talking lovely things, our family updates, all of those things," she revealed.

Chrishell said she wasn't able to reveal an update about their plans but did confirm, "we will have a family".

She explained: "Obviously we're a same sex couple so there's a lot of obstacles that we face and it's been a journey but I'm hopeful that we will be entering a new chapter at some point soon."

Chrishell and G Flip have been together over two years. Picture: Instagram

It's likely the producers cut G Flip and Chrishell's scenes in the 11 episode season because of all the drama that went down with Chelsea and her husband divorcing.

Chrishell confirmed her relationship with G Flip back in season five of the show and they made a few appearances on the sixth and seventh seasons of Selling Sunset, including a fiery run-in with Marie-Lou Nurk who misgendered them.

Chrishell was quick to stand up for her partner, as she confronted Marie-Lou, saying: "My partner's non-binary, they use they/them pronouns. This is a simple thing."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.