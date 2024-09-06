Why Isn't G Flip In Selling Sunset Season 8?

6 September 2024, 15:11 | Updated: 6 September 2024, 16:53

Chrishell Stause reveals why G Flip isn't in Selling Sunset season 8
Chrishell Stause reveals why G Flip isn't in Selling Sunset season 8. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip isn't in season 8 of Selling Sunset.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset has returned with so much drama, it made its way to social media ahead of season eight even being released.

While you've been getting the low down on the drama with Chelsea Lazkani, Brie Tiesi, Nicole Young and Emma Hernan you've probably noticed Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip hasn't been on the show at all.

The couple have been happily married since May 2023 and G Flip's absence is a shock to fans who have followed their relationship in previous seasons of the show.

Luckily, Chrishell has set the record straight and explained their absence. Here's what she's said.

G Flip is a non-binary artist
G Flip is a non-binary artist. Picture: Getty

Why isn't G Flip in Selling Sunset season 8?

Speaking on Extra TV, Chrishell set the record straight on G Flip's absence in season eight of the show. She revealed that they did film for the new season of Selling Sunset but everything they filmed was cut.

"So my partner and I did film for Selling Sunset but apparently we don't have enough drama because it was cut... We were talking lovely things, our family updates, all of those things," she revealed.

Chrishell said she wasn't able to reveal an update about their plans but did confirm, "we will have a family".

She explained: "Obviously we're a same sex couple so there's a lot of obstacles that we face and it's been a journey but I'm hopeful that we will be entering a new chapter at some point soon."

Chrishell and G Flip have been together over two years
Chrishell and G Flip have been together over two years. Picture: Instagram

It's likely the producers cut G Flip and Chrishell's scenes in the 11 episode season because of all the drama that went down with Chelsea and her husband divorcing.

Chrishell confirmed her relationship with G Flip back in season five of the show and they made a few appearances on the sixth and seventh seasons of Selling Sunset, including a fiery run-in with Marie-Lou Nurk who misgendered them.

Chrishell was quick to stand up for her partner, as she confronted Marie-Lou, saying: "My partner's non-binary, they use they/them pronouns. This is a simple thing."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta

The Deliverance Director Defends Changing The Race Of Glenn Close's Alberta

Will There Be A The Perfect Couple Season 2? The Elin Hilderbrand Book Is Part Of A Series

Will There Be A The Perfect Couple Season 2? The Elin Hilderbrand Book Series Explained

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode?

Will There Be A Selling Sunset Season 8 Reunion?

The Perfect Couple Opening Credits Dance Explained: Here's What It Means

The Perfect Couple Boss Explains Opening Credits Dance Scene Meaning

Amanda Lynn is a friend of Bre Tieisi's

Who Is Amanda Lynn And How Does She Know Bre Tiesi On Selling Sunset?

Mary Fitgerald had her son at a young age. But how old is he?

Who Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Son From Selling Sunset?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus

Inside Meghann Fahy's And Boyfriend Leo Woodall's Romance

Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster

Wicked Fans Call Out People Bullying Boq Actor Ethan Slater Over New Poster

The Selling Sunset cast have made themselves a small fortune from real estate to personal businesses

Selling Sunset Net Worths: Who Is The Richest Cast Member?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits