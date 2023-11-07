Are Marie-Lou And Jason Oppenheim From Selling Sunset Still Together?

Are Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nürk still together? Picture: Getty

Marie-Lou had a heated encounter with Jason Oppenheim's ex Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset season 7 - but what is the situation with her and Jason now they've finished filming?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

25-year-old Marie-Lou Nurk first made an appearance on season 6 of Selling Sunset when her then boyfriend, 45-year-old Jason Oppenheim introduced her to the cast as his new girlfriend. She made quite the first impression as the Selling Sunset ladies were visibly shocked at their 20-year age difference.

Marie-Lou, who grew up in Germany and now lives in Paris, has been a model since she was scouted at 16-years-old but took a break to study economics and travel before returning to fashion and modelling.

In season 7 of Selling Sunset Marie-Lou features regularly and even has a fiery run in with Jason's ex Chrishell Stause, who is still a real estate agent on the show.

As pressure mounts around the unfortunate love triangle, here's everything you need to know about Jason and Marie-Lou's dating history and the big question - are they still together?

Inside Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nürk's relationship. Picture: Getty

Is Marie-Lou dating Jason Oppenheim?

No, Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk called it quits after 10 months of dating. In 2022, six months after Jason split up with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, the couple started their romance on a hot getaway in Greece.

They were initially spotted showing affection to one another on the trip and later made their relationship Instagram and red carpet official. In February 2023, they moved in together but model Marie-Lou was still spending her time between Paris and Los Angeles.

Why did Marie-Lou and Jason Oppenheim split up?

Marie-Lou and Jason have said that long distance led to their break up. The german model spends most of her time in Paris where she lives, which ended up putting a strain on her relationship with Jason who is based in L.A.

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim start the year off as running partners. Picture: Getty

Just days before they made the end of their relationship public Marie-Lou had said in an Insta Q&A that she had found her long distance relationship "tough" but she was "committed to making it work".

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here," came her response. "Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

Announcing their split on his Instagram story, Jason wrote: "While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Who is Marie-Lou Nurk's new boyfriend?

Marie-Lou revealed her new man, Ronan Lebraut, by going Instagram official in August 2023, three months after her split from Jason Oppenheim. She and Ronan were spotted together in St. Tropez and Marie went on to post pictures from their trip in France on her socials.

Ronan Lebraut is a CEO and businessman in France, so Marie-Lou won't have to worry about doing long distance with her new beau!

Marie-Lou Nurk reveals her new man Ronan Lebraut. Picture: Instagram @marielounurk

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.