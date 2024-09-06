Inside The Town Selling Sunset's Alanna Gold Owns, Pioneer Town

6 September 2024, 14:00

Alanna Gold owns a town in the Californian desert
Alanna Gold owns a town in the Californian desert. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

On Selling Sunset, Alanna Gold dropped the fun fact she owns a whole town in the desert called Pioneer Town.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alanna Gold is Selling Sunset’s newest recruit, joining The Oppenheim Group this year after getting her real estate license during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a new agent, the other realtors like Jason Oppenheim, Bre Tiesi, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan put Alanna to the test, but she quickly impressed her new colleagues when she revealed she and her husband own a whole town!

Alanna and her husband Adam own a town in San Bernardino County in the Californian desert, a former movie set called Pioneer Town, which was built as a fully functioning town with water and electricity and now has a whole community of people working there.

“I own a little Western town in the desert, it’s called Pioneer Town. I’m sheriff of the town,” she told Bre.

Alanna Gold owns Pioneer Town in the Californian desert
Alanna Gold owns Pioneer Town in the Californian desert. Picture: Netflix

During an episode of Selling Sunset season 8, Alanna took some of her new pals, Amanza Smith, Mary Bonnet and Nicole Young, to her town for a girls’ weekend. Chrishell and Emma weren’t able to join as they comforted Chelsea who’d just found out some rumours her husband had cheated on her.

Alanna showed the women around her town, showing them the shops and hiring the local chef to cook them dinner before they all took turns on a bucking bronco. When in Rome...

One of the shops in Pioneer Town
One of the shops in Pioneer Town. Picture: Pioneer Town/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE about why they bought the town, Alanna said: “We've always really loved it, and it was actually where we went for one of our first trips. We always knew we wanted to own a piece of property out there or be a part of the community somehow.”

The couple also saw it as a chance to ‘save’ the town, which was in need of some restoration when they bought it.

“It needed a lot of updates and things like that, and we really wanted to bring it back to life. So it was just this opportunity to really make it vibrant again,” she added.

On the history of the town, Alanna explained it was “created in the 1940s” and that singer and actor Roy Rogers was involved in its establishment.

Alanna revealed there was also a bowling alley, a newspaper stand, a post office and even people who lived there.

“It’s really cool because most film sets function as ghost towns, and to this day, it still is a functioning town,” she added.

Alanna and her husband even got married in Pioneer Town, at an event space called Soundstage.

