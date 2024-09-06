Who Is Amanda Lynn And How Does She Know Bre Tiesi On Selling Sunset?

Amanda Lynn is a friend of Bre Tieisi's
Amanda Lynn is a friend of Bre Tieisi's. Picture: Netflix
When Amanda Lynn appeared in the Selling Sunset trailer, fans weren’t expecting the bombshell she’d bring to the series.

Amanda Lynn found herself at the centre of Chelsea Lazkani’s Selling Sunset storyline in season 8, after claiming to have insider information proving her husband cheated on her.

During one of the episodes on the new series of the Netflix show, Bre Tiesi receives a phone call from Amanda claiming she had something to tell her, revealing text messages from her close friend who claimed to have seen Jeff Lazkani ‘making out’ with another woman at the W Hotel, on more than one occasion.

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff not long after Amanda’s friend’s allegations, via Bre, but the start of her civil relationship with Bre was soon left in tatters after Chelsea feared Bre brought the events ‘to camera’ to ‘take [her] down’.

But who is the woman who kickstarted the chain of events on camera? Who is Amanda Lynn and how does she know Bre?

Bre Tiesi broke it to Chelsea Lazkani her husband had allegedly been kissing another woman
Bre Tiesi broke it to Chelsea Lazkani her husband had allegedly been kissing another woman. Picture: Netflix

Who is Amanda Lynn on Selling Sunset?

Amanda Lynn was introduced as ‘a friend of the show’, who also works in real estate but not for The Oppenheim Group where Chelsea, Bre, Chrishell, Mary, Nicole, Emma and their co-stars work.

As well as a realtor, Amanda also flips houses around the world. And on Instagram she has over 1.6 million followers where she documents her workouts, career updates and luxury travels.

It’s not clear how she knows Bre, but Bre gave an insight into their relationship when Chrishell asked whether she knew what Amanda was going to say during their scene together.

“Can I take the heat I know her? Yes,” Bre said. “Does the b***h have tea? Always. Was the context ‘let’s set up Chelsea?' No.”

Bre Tiesi with Amanda Lynn
Bre Tiesi with Amanda Lynn. Picture: Netflix

On how their scene together came about, Bre said: “When she said she was filming she literally said she was filming on Wednesday and I was like, ‘cool, what shall we wear?’”

Bre went on: “She’s also someone who, when you say blunt and aggressive she is direct as f***, she sees nothing wrong with telling you something exactly as it is and your husband is cheating on you.

“I know her... Very smart, very strategic, but I can’t say [what her intention was] because I also didn’t think she was gonna do that.”

Chelsea Lazkani tweeted about Amanda Lynn as Selling Sunset series 8 came out
Chelsea Lazkani tweeted about Amanda Lynn as Selling Sunset series 8 came out. Picture: Chelsea Lazkani/X

After season 8 came out on Netflix, Bre accused Amanda of being “racist”, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to write: “Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

A week before the new series, a clip started circulating on social media which appeared to show Amanda's alleged old tweets, in which she re-posted comments featuring derogatory terms.

Selling Sunset season 8 is now streaming.

