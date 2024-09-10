Amanda Lynn Addresses Old Racist Tweets Amid Selling Sunset Drama

10 September 2024, 13:23

Amanda Lynn addressed her old racist tweets
Amanda Lynn addressed her old racist tweets. Picture: Amanda Lynn/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Selling Sunset’s Amanda Lynn has addressed the racist tweets she wrote years before her time on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix series Selling Sunset has been hit with another round of drama, this time with Bre Tiesi’s friend Amanda Lynn at the centre of it amid claims she had ‘proof’ Chelsea Lazkani’s husband Jeff had cheated on her.

As Amanda’s name grew in popularity on the internet, old racist tweets she’d written years ago resurfaced and went viral just as season 8 came out on Netflix.

Amanda has since addressed the tweets, expressing ‘regret’ and claiming she’s learned from her mistakes.

A representative for the model told MailOnline: “The tweets in question, made over a decade ago, were a brief lapse in judgment and do not reflect Amanda Lynn's beliefs or values.

Bre Tiesi with Amanda Lynn
Bre Tiesi with Amanda Lynn. Picture: Netflix

“She regrets the mistake, has learned from it, and is not racist.”

Before season 8 was released, a TikTok circulated showing tweets seemingly published by Amanda in 2012 and 2013, featuring quotes from another user who had used racist terms. She also shared a racist quote.

Co-star Chelsea reposted the video amid claims Bre had teamed up with Amanda on camera to ‘take her down’.

“Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me,” she alleged on X, formerly Twitter.

Amanda Lynn is also a real estate agent
Amanda Lynn is also a real estate agent. Picture: Amanda Lynn/Instagram

“Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her and Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down.’

“I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

It’s since emerged that Chelsea was told about her husband kissing another woman prior to the scenes she filmed with Bre on the show.

On Instagram Live Chelsea revealed she asked Bre to bring the allegations about her husband to camera so it didn’t become a storyline discussed by the other cast members behind her back.

Chelsea Lazkani tweeted about Amanda Lynn as Selling Sunset series 8 came out
Chelsea Lazkani tweeted about Amanda Lynn as Selling Sunset series 8 came out. Picture: Chelsea Lazkani/X

Bre was informed by Amanda about Chelsea’s husband’s antics weeks prior to filming, so asked Emma to break it to her instead.

However, Chelsea felt that Bre’s scene with Amanda was constructed to spite her. Meanwhile, Bre insists she didn’t know what Amanda was going to bring to camera.

