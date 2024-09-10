Selling Sunset's Chelsea Accuses Bre Of 'Setting Up' Scene About Husband Cheating Claims

Selling Sunset's Chelsea is accusing Bre of bringing the "tea" on her husband to camera. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Chelsea is claiming Bre already knew the "tea" about her husband and purposely brought it to camera.

After that explosive season, Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani is not holding back when it comes to her feud with Bre Tiesi.

Chelsea, whose split with husband Jeff Lazkani was at the forefront of her storyline in season 8, has taken to social media to set the record straight and 'expose' what she's claiming is the truth behind those scenes between Bre and Amanda Lynn, and her and Bre.

In season 8, Bre is the one who tells Chelsea that her husband is allegedly cheating on her. Prior to that, Bre and Amanda are shown discussing text messages sent by a friend who apparently spotted Chelsea's husband getting cozy with another woman.

Not only does Chelsea claim that Bre already knew the 'tea' about her husband, she also claims she purposely made sure that her conversation with Amanda was filmed. On top of that, Chelsea confirmed she set up the scene between her and Bre so that she could hear the 'tea' face-to-face rather than behind her back.

Bre Tiesi drops a bombshell on Chelsea Lazkani in Selling Sunset Season 8 clip

In a two-part post, Chelsea shared her side of the story when it came to the events that led up to the scene with her and Bre.

She wrote: "Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about 'tea' - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which 'led to a sit down scene with Amanda' ...in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv."

"Pt 2: I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre," Chelsea continued. "I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me. Hope this helps!"

Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about “tea” - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which “led to a sit down scene with Amanda” …in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv. — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 7, 2024

Pt 2: I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre. I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me. Hope this helps! — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 7, 2024

Chelsea is referring to the scene in episode 3 where Bre's friend Amanda calls her to share some 'tea' but instead of saying it over the phone, they organise a face-to-face meet up.

"I’m Team Bre, you know that," Amanda says on the phone call. "But I did hear something. I'm like, 'Hmm, this is good information to know for Bre.' It’s a little much to say. I’m being a little cautious with information because the tea is hot."

After hearing the 'tea' during their sit down chat, Bre then makes a comment about Chelsea's criticisms of her relationship with Nick Cannon: "As much as I dislike Chelsea, that is a heavy hitter to bring to her. Yes, I think she should now. But next time you throw rocks, you should check your house for any cracks before you come for mine. I do not think I am the right person to tell Chelsea this information, at all. They say don’t shoot the messenger, but I think she will definitely shoot me."

As viewers, it appears as though Bre did not know what the 'tea' was prior to her scene with Amanda. However, Chelsea is accusing Bre of setting up the scene with Amanda with the intention of bringing the story to the camera.

Chelsea Lazkani confirms she set up scene with Bre Tiesi in Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

In episode 5, Chelsea agrees to meet Bre because she "had information" she needed to tell Chelsea. Chelsea has now revealed that she set up that scene to prevent the rumour from spreading behind her back, preferring to hear it from Bre directly.

Ahead of the new season, Chelsea alleged that Bre brought Amanda on the show "to try to ruin me". She tweeted: "Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could."

Later in the season, the entire storyline explodes when Chrishell, Emma and Chelsea call Bre to set the record straight about why the whole thing was brought to camera. "You know, if you bring something to camera to implode my life as opposed to just calling me or doing it off-camera, it's really sad," Chelsea said.

Bre denied that she knew what Amanda was going to tell her before they sat down, and says that she gave everyone a heads up that she was filming with Amanda. In an interview with ET, Bre says she told everyone, including Chelsea, in December 2023.

