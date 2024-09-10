Selling Sunset's Chelsea Accuses Bre Of 'Setting Up' Scene About Husband Cheating Claims

10 September 2024, 12:47

Selling Sunset&squot;s Chelsea is accusing Bre of bringing the "tea" on her husband to camera
Selling Sunset's Chelsea is accusing Bre of bringing the "tea" on her husband to camera. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Chelsea is claiming Bre already knew the "tea" about her husband and purposely brought it to camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After that explosive season, Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani is not holding back when it comes to her feud with Bre Tiesi.

Chelsea, whose split with husband Jeff Lazkani was at the forefront of her storyline in season 8, has taken to social media to set the record straight and 'expose' what she's claiming is the truth behind those scenes between Bre and Amanda Lynn, and her and Bre.

In season 8, Bre is the one who tells Chelsea that her husband is allegedly cheating on her. Prior to that, Bre and Amanda are shown discussing text messages sent by a friend who apparently spotted Chelsea's husband getting cozy with another woman.

Not only does Chelsea claim that Bre already knew the 'tea' about her husband, she also claims she purposely made sure that her conversation with Amanda was filmed. On top of that, Chelsea confirmed she set up the scene between her and Bre so that she could hear the 'tea' face-to-face rather than behind her back.

Bre Tiesi drops a bombshell on Chelsea Lazkani in Selling Sunset Season 8 clip

In a two-part post, Chelsea shared her side of the story when it came to the events that led up to the scene with her and Bre.

She wrote: "Pt 1: Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about 'tea' - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which 'led to a sit down scene with Amanda' ...in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv."

"Pt 2: I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre," Chelsea continued. "I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me. Hope this helps!"

Chelsea is referring to the scene in episode 3 where Bre's friend Amanda calls her to share some 'tea' but instead of saying it over the phone, they organise a face-to-face meet up.

"I’m Team Bre, you know that," Amanda says on the phone call. "But I did hear something. I'm like, 'Hmm, this is good information to know for Bre.' It’s a little much to say. I’m being a little cautious with information because the tea is hot."

After hearing the 'tea' during their sit down chat, Bre then makes a comment about Chelsea's criticisms of her relationship with Nick Cannon: "As much as I dislike Chelsea, that is a heavy hitter to bring to her. Yes, I think she should now. But next time you throw rocks, you should check your house for any cracks before you come for mine. I do not think I am the right person to tell Chelsea this information, at all. They say don’t shoot the messenger, but I think she will definitely shoot me."

As viewers, it appears as though Bre did not know what the 'tea' was prior to her scene with Amanda. However, Chelsea is accusing Bre of setting up the scene with Amanda with the intention of bringing the story to the camera.

Chelsea Lazkani confirms she set up scene with Bre Tiesi in Selling Sunset
Chelsea Lazkani confirms she set up scene with Bre Tiesi in Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

In episode 5, Chelsea agrees to meet Bre because she "had information" she needed to tell Chelsea. Chelsea has now revealed that she set up that scene to prevent the rumour from spreading behind her back, preferring to hear it from Bre directly.

Ahead of the new season, Chelsea alleged that Bre brought Amanda on the show "to try to ruin me". She tweeted: "Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could."

Later in the season, the entire storyline explodes when Chrishell, Emma and Chelsea call Bre to set the record straight about why the whole thing was brought to camera. "You know, if you bring something to camera to implode my life as opposed to just calling me or doing it off-camera, it's really sad," Chelsea said.

Bre denied that she knew what Amanda was going to tell her before they sat down, and says that she gave everyone a heads up that she was filming with Amanda. In an interview with ET, Bre says she told everyone, including Chelsea, in December 2023.

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Amanda Lynn addressed her old racist tweets

Amanda Lynn Addresses Old Racist Tweets Amid Selling Sunset Drama

Selling Sunset season 9: Release date, cast and latest news

Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Latest News

The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic

The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi co-parent their son, Legendary

Selling Sunset Bre Tiesi And Nick Cannon: A Look Inside Their Unconventional Relationship

Joey Essex was house hunting in LA

How Joey Essex Ended Up On Netflix's Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn has started her own property business

Why Did Christine Quinn Quit Selling Sunset, Where Is She Now And Will She Return?

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

Who Is Broderick Graham In The Perfect Couple? Greer's Secret Explained

Love Island host Maya Jama

New Love Island 2024 Couple On The Horizon As Two Cast Mates Get Close In London

Love Island

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast

The NTAs Will Open 'Very Different' This Year, Host Joel Dommett Says

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion episode?

Will There Be A Selling Sunset Season 8 Reunion?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits