How Joey Essex Ended Up On Netflix's Selling Sunset

10 September 2024, 11:42

Joey Essex was house hunting in LA
Joey Essex was house hunting in LA. Picture: Netflix/Joey Essex/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Joey Essex stunned viewers with his cameo on Selling Sunset, with many wondering how on earth he made his way onto yet another TV show.

Joey Essex’s 2024 diary was jam-packed with TV appearances, showing up on Selling Sunset weeks after he took part in Love Island season 11 where he met now-girlfriend Jessy Potts.

Selling Sunset was filmed earlier in 2024, and Joey was introduced by Chelsea Lazkani, whose husband’s extramarital affairs were unearthed on the show by Amanda Lynn and Bre Tiesi.

On the show, Oppenheim Group agent Chelsea showed Joey around a $5.25 million house which she described as the perfect bachelor pad given he hadn’t yet met now-girlfriend Jessy.

According to MailOnline, Joey got on Selling Sunset after striking up a friendship with Chelsea while he was in LA and he mentioned finding a potential new home in the city.

Joey Essex looked at houses in LA
Joey Essex looked at houses in LA. Picture: Netflix

As they begun filming Chelsea apparently “roped him into” appearing on the show and set up filming with producers, a concept we’ve heard all about amid all the season 8 dramas.

Chelsea said of the former TOWIE star: “My client is one word; sexy. He’s from London, he’s moving to LA, as you know when people move to LA they want to be in the Hollywood Hills with the views and they want to entertain. He’s a single lad and wants to impress the ladies.”

Chelsea Lazkani introduced Joey Essex to Selling Sunset
Chelsea Lazkani introduced Joey Essex to Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

It was super clear Joey was very single during his time in LA as he was incredibly flirty with Emma Hernan when she turned up, even jumping in the pool in the hopes she’d follow his move.

Joey stayed with his cousin Chloe Sims, who recently moved to LA, while he filmed with Netflix. She told OK! Magazine: “He stayed with me in LA for six weeks while he filmed.”

Joey Essex said he was looking for a place to live in LA
Joey Essex said he was looking for a place to live in LA. Picture: Netflix

It’s believed Joey’s made a lot of money through his property investments, as well as starring on multiple TV shows throughout his career.

However, it looks like he didn’t end up buying the LA bachelor pad after he and girlfriend Jessy were photographed for OK! In his lavish Essex home when they left Love Island.

And by the looks of Instagram Joey and Jessy are still going strong, although they haven’t shared photos of each other since they left the villa at the end of July.

