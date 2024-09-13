Joey Essex Tried To Date One Of The Selling Sunset Cast Members

By Kathryn Knight

Joey Essex saw his cameo on Selling Sunset as a chance to date one of the agents.

Chelsea Lazkani introduced UK reality TV king Joey Essex to Selling Sunset season 8 after he revealed he was hoping to buy a house in the Hollywood Hills.

But it looks like Joey was trying to bag more than just a house and in fact had high hopes of dating one of the Oppenheim Group’s glamorous agents.

At the NTAs this week Chelsea told this publication Joey was hoping to date Emma Hernan in the scenes filmed months before he met now-girlfriend Jessy Potts on Love Island.

“I mean Joey Essex is so funny, he’s a little bit cocky and he thinks he can get all the birds but he couldn’t get the one bird he actually wanted, which was Emma,” Chelsea said.

“She was like ‘absolutely not’. I had her come there to hopefully help him purchase the house as an incentive but as soon as the listing was done I was like to her ‘you’re not going on a date with him.’”

Chelsea added: “I’m really good friends with his cousin Chloe Sims so I actually already knew Joey through her.”

Joey made it no secret he was interested in Emma on the show, but it’s since been revealed she’s dating someone new after she was spotted holding hands with a mystery man in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, after Joey posted a snippet of his cameo on Instagram, current girlfriend Jessy made sure to confirm her boyfriend’s no longer single.

In the scene, Chelsea did her best to try and sell Joey the house she’d found, asking him to picture his life ‘with a nice lass who will be tip-toeing in her lingerie’ around the kitchen.

Jessy hilariously commented on the video: “If you want me to tiptoe in my lingerie then you can just ask.”

Joey and Jessy are still very much together and even attended the NTAs together this week following concerns from fans they’d split due to their lack of joint appearances on social media.

The couple met on Love Island season 11 this summer and were dumped from the villa days before the final.

When they left the show they did an interview with OK! Magazine at Joey’s Essex mansion, proving Joey didn’t end up buying the house on Selling Sunset.

The couple spoke about their plans for the future, including holidays, a possible reality show and even kids.

Jessy said: “To be honest, I think we’re just enjoying how it’s going and seeing what happens when we spend time together on the outside. It’s already so different – from being listened to and watched every day like we were in the villa. But, yeah, I’m sure we’ll spend a lot of time together and see how it progresses.”

Joey cheekily chimed in: “If you play your cards right over the next month, there’s no reason why you won’t be packing your bags and coming over here.”

So it looks like he’s not headed for LA after all.

