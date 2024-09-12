Love Island Exes Sean And Matilda Try To Dodge Each Other On NTAs Red Carpet

Sean and Matilda tried to dodge each other in awkward reunion. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Not long after they called it quits Love Island's Sean and Matilda had to dodge each other on the NTAs red carpet during an awkward run in.

Ahead of the National Television Awards Sean Stone said he was "a bit nervous", which is understandable as he was set to see his ex Matilda Draper for the first time since they split.

After meeting on Love Island 2024 and coming third, Sean and Matilda called it quits due to their busy schedules.

Sean showed his fans a transformation video ahead of the NTAs where he clean shaved his face and one of his fans commented: "Will tomorrow be your first contact with Matilda since the split? Hope all goes well."

The ex-islander gave the comment a like showing his appreciation for the support, but sadly things didn't go too well.

Matilda and Sean came in 3rd place on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

In a video shared on X, Sean and Matilda were seen trying to dodge each other on the red carpet which they shared with other islanders like Jess Spencer and Ayo Odukoya. The comments had a lot to sat about the awkward interaction.

One comment read: "Lmao he was forced to sit next to her too. I don't feel bad for him cos I didn't forget the things this guy did."

A lot were branding Matilda a "scammer", one user said: "Matilda was the ultimate scammer she never liked that man like us."

And another read: "Matilda truly was the biggest game player on love island. she literally never liked Sean!"

LMAOO it’s so down BAD for Sean and Matilda right now they do not like each other AT ALL im crying 😭😭😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jiCWXbv0tJ — Sana (@sanaravishing) September 11, 2024

This comes after Sean hinted that "down the line" there might be a chance for them to reconcile.

Speaking to his followers he said: “So coming out, we have tried to make it work but she’s super busy, I’m super busy, it’s just one of those things really and, you know what? I wish her all the best. She’s gonna absolutely smash it and, you never know, down the line... just gotta see what happens.”

He signed off: “But right now it’s for the best.”

Matilda-June Draper attends the NTAs 2024. Picture: Getty

Apart from her initial statement Matilda hasn't said anything more on the split. But in a celebration of being single she posted a TikTok of her and Harriett Blackmore with the caption, 'WHEN YOUR BESTIE IS SINGLE WITH YOU', which broke the news that Harriett had split from Ronnie Vint.

When she and Sean split she shared the following statement on IG stories: "Just wanted to come on here to tell you guys that Sean and I have decided to part ways.

"We are still good friends & so grateful to have shared such an incredible experience with him. We appreciate all of your support throughout our time together and all the love you have shown us. Love you all."

