Are Sean And Matilda Still Together After Love Island?

Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Sean Stone and Matilda Draper came third on Love Island season 11, but are they still together?

Sean Stone and Matilda Draper had a tumultuous journey at points in the Love Island villa and now fans want to know whether they’re still together.

During Casa Amor, Sean had connections with bombshells Diamanté and Ruby, admitting he was like ‘a little kid in a sweet shop’ before deciding to stick with Matilda again and she also decided to stay with Sean.

They moved past his head-swivel and went on to reach the final of Love Island, coming third while Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned the winners and Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies came second.

But are Sean and Matilda still together now that Love Island has finished?

Matilda and Sean came third on Love Island 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Sean and Matilda still together?

Love Island fans will be delighted to know Matilda and Sean are still together at the time of writing. After leaving Majorca and returning to the UK after the final, the couple have been going on dates in Matilda’s hometown of Beckenham in London.

A few days after the final, the couple shared photos of each other on Instagram Stories enjoying their first date in the real world.

They’ve both since taken to Instagram too to share their Love Island highlights. On her post, Matilda said: “This has been the absolute best experience of my whole life, this all feels like a dream.”

She also spoke about having ‘crippling social anxiety’ two years ago, adding that Love Island “was a huge challenge for me.”

Matilda and Sean stuck together after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

She wrote: “So this is super full circle moment, pushing myself out of my comfort level to a different level.”

Sean shared a similar post with his favourite moments from the series, writing: “This has been an experience I will never forget, so grateful to of met all the amazing people along the way. Friendships and relationships that hopefully last a lifetime, honestly I’m soooooo buzzing & grateful right now!!!!”

