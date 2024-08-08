Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party. Picture: ITV2/X

By Capital FM

Two Love Island contestants came to blows at the reunion party on Wednesday night, a row which spilled over onto social media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Love Island reunion saw all the Islanders come together to officially see off season 11, but unfortunately for two contestants their reunion wasn’t so smooth.

Two of the Casa Amor contestants, Diamante Laiva and Ruby Dale, became embroiled into an argument which spilled over onto TikTok live.

Casa Amor bombshell Lionel Awudu filmed the argument as he and other cast members tried to keep the peace.

In the video, Ruby was heard saying: “Basically, we went to an event, we went out after the event, Diamante went home after this event, and just blocked me.”

Diamante and Ruby clashed while on TikTok live. Picture: ITV2

As Lionel chimed in: “Ruby’s drunk,” she replied: “No, no, I'm not drunk! Ruby is not drunk!"

Holding up her phone while Diamante stood behind her, Ruby went on: "She messaged me a big long message and I said, no hun, I've got no problem."

According to the tabloids, the text message she showed from Diamante read: "I think it's been very clear from the Sean situation that you have an issue with me. Exactly why? I don't know. And it's not really my business but your vibe yesterday was off.

"Obv we'll have to see each other at other events but I'd respect it if we don't fake a friendship for cameras and just never speak. I just cba."

Casa Amor girls Ruby and Diamonte have blazing row on live stream at Love Island Reunion party

Diamante and Ruby appeared to clash over Sean, who's still with Matilda. Picture: ITV2

In her brief reply, Ruby said: "Hi hun, I have no issue sorry you feel this way x."

Lionel then went back on live later on, where Diamante tried to have her say: “Guys, I can’t get a break, I literally can’t get a break. Never in my life have I sent for someone, I’m always defending myself, I’ve literally come over here for a chilled night."

The girl has come over here and started shouting at me, you’re not about to shout at me. "Like you're not my mother, you’re two years older than me so cut it out.

"Why are you upset that I blocked you, just leave it, I told you specifically what the issue was that your vibe was off.

Matilda and Sean are still together after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

"And then I blocked you. I’m just trying to have a good night. I don’t need all of this. I look too good for this you know!"

The bombshells joined Love Island in Casa Amor and both had a connection with Sean Stone, who ending up sticking with Matilda Draper when she returned to the main villa, with Sean kissing Diamante a few times and having flirty chats with Ruby.

However, he told Matilda when she returned that he wanted to stick with her, a decision which led to a few snappy exchanges between the love rivals.

Diamante claimed Sean had told her she was his priority but Matilda was quick to reply, “You’re not the one sat here.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.