Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

8 August 2024, 15:51

Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party
Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party. Picture: ITV2/X
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Two Love Island contestants came to blows at the reunion party on Wednesday night, a row which spilled over onto social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island reunion saw all the Islanders come together to officially see off season 11, but unfortunately for two contestants their reunion wasn’t so smooth.

Two of the Casa Amor contestants, Diamante Laiva and Ruby Dale, became embroiled into an argument which spilled over onto TikTok live.

Casa Amor bombshell Lionel Awudu filmed the argument as he and other cast members tried to keep the peace.

In the video, Ruby was heard saying: “Basically, we went to an event, we went out after the event, Diamante went home after this event, and just blocked me.”

Diamante and Ruby clashed while on TikTok live
Diamante and Ruby clashed while on TikTok live. Picture: ITV2

As Lionel chimed in: “Ruby’s drunk,” she replied: “No, no, I'm not drunk! Ruby is not drunk!"

Holding up her phone while Diamante stood behind her, Ruby went on: "She messaged me a big long message and I said, no hun, I've got no problem."

According to the tabloids, the text message she showed from Diamante read: "I think it's been very clear from the Sean situation that you have an issue with me. Exactly why? I don't know. And it's not really my business but your vibe yesterday was off.

"Obv we'll have to see each other at other events but I'd respect it if we don't fake a friendship for cameras and just never speak. I just cba."

Casa Amor girls Ruby and Diamonte have blazing row on live stream at Love Island Reunion party

Diamante and Ruby appeared to clash over Sean, who's still with Matilda
Diamante and Ruby appeared to clash over Sean, who's still with Matilda. Picture: ITV2

In her brief reply, Ruby said: "Hi hun, I have no issue sorry you feel this way x."

Lionel then went back on live later on, where Diamante tried to have her say: “Guys, I can’t get a break, I literally can’t get a break. Never in my life have I sent for someone, I’m always defending myself, I’ve literally come over here for a chilled night."

The girl has come over here and started shouting at me, you’re not about to shout at me. "Like you're not my mother, you’re two years older than me so cut it out.

"Why are you upset that I blocked you, just leave it, I told you specifically what the issue was that your vibe was off.

Matilda and Sean are still together after Love Island
Matilda and Sean are still together after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

"And then I blocked you. I’m just trying to have a good night. I don’t need all of this. I look too good for this you know!"

The bombshells joined Love Island in Casa Amor and both had a connection with Sean Stone, who ending up sticking with Matilda Draper when she returned to the main villa, with Sean kissing Diamante a few times and having flirty chats with Ruby.

However, he told Matilda when she returned that he wanted to stick with her, a decision which led to a few snappy exchanges between the love rivals.

Diamante claimed Sean had told her she was his priority but Matilda was quick to reply, “You’re not the one sat here.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Sean and Matilda came third on Love Island

Are Sean And Matilda Still Together After Love Island?

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Who Is Love Island Star Tasha Ghouri? From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split

Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant

Hot On Capital

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success
The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

Hunter Schafer facts

Hunter Schafer: Age, Height And Facts About The Euphoria Actress

Emmy Raver-Lampman facts

Emmy Raver-Lampman: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actress

Tom Hopper facts

Tom Hopper: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actor

David Castañeda facts

David Castañeda: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actor

Robert Sheehan as Klaus in The Umbrella Academy

Robert Sheehan: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actor

Elliot Page: Facts about the Umbrella Academy star

Elliot Page: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actor

Justin H Min

Justin H. Min: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actor

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Kesha Reveals She Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permenantly Change The P-Diddy Lyric

Kesha Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permanently Change The P. Diddy Lyric

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

Natasha Bedingfield joined the Capital Evening Show

How Natasha Bedingfield Is Inspiring Team GB Athletes

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Ages, Jobs And More

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography

More Movies & TV News

Who Will Play Haymitch In The Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset