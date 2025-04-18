Why did Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split?

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo have broken up, here's the reason behind their shock split.

It's a very sad for the world of Love Island as the once power couple Lochan and Whitney, who met on the show in 2023, have officially ended their relationship.

The pair had been hit with split rumours in recent months and now it has been confirmed that the pair split in early April 2025. During their Love Island stint, they met on week five when Lochan arrived during Casa Amor.

Whitney's fate was changed when she met Lochan and the pair went on to be that year's runners-up behind winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

After almost two years together, their split has come as a huge shock to fans, but why did they split? Here's what they've revealed.

Whitney and Lochan met on Love Island in 2023. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Whitney and Lochan split?

Whitney has confirmed that Lochan was the one who ended things. In a TikTok addressing the split, Whitney appeared to suggest Lochan had fallen out of love with her.

She said in a voice over on her TikTok: "This year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter's chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone."

In a TikTok posted three days prior, Whitney had lip synced to the lyrics 'what does she have on me' which sparked speculation that Lochan had cheated on her. However she has denied this as she added: "I wish I could tell you there was someone else, something that would make it easier to understand.

"Maybe it was just one of those heartbreaking moments of ‘right person, wrong time’. I’m strong, but for the first time in a long time I can admit that I’m broken. I thought I had everything figured out, the future seemed so certain."

The 27-year-old reality TV star revealed that she has moved into her own apartment.

Lochan hasn't commented on the split in the same way, but they both shared similar statements on their Instagram stories announcing their split. Lochan's read: "Unfortunately Whitney and I's relationship has come to an end. Thank you for all the love and support you've shown us through our journey, we're forever grateful. L [red heart]."

Two days before announcing the split, Lochan shared a cryptic Instagram caption that said his life had been a "whirlwind of emotions lately".

Whitney and Lochan announce their split. Picture: Instagram

Their fans are of course astonished by the news, with one commenting on Whitney's TikTok: "I really though y'all were getting married fr [crying emojis]."

"This can't be reallll???" another commented and a third said: "This is so sad I was rooting so much for y'all."

Love Island star Chloe Burrows shared her support in the comments writing: "Love you so much my gorgeous girl xxxxxxxxxx"

Whitney was recently in the headlines after she faced disgraceful racist trolling after her time on Netflix's Inside. According to Whitney's timeline, the breakup happened around this time.

