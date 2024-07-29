Mimii Ngulube And Josh Oyinsan Win Love Island Season 11

29 July 2024, 22:47 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 22:58

Mimii and Josh won Love Island season 11
Mimii and Josh won Love Island season 11. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island season 11 is officially over and Mimii and Josh are your 2024 summer winners.

The last Love Island episode saw Jess Spencer and Ayo Odukoya, Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan, Sean Stone and Matilda Draper and Nicole Samuele and Ciaran Davies as this year’s finalists.

And after eight weeks of grafting, Mimii and Josh were crowned the winners of Love Island season 11, leaving with the £50,000 prize after Maya Jama declared them the couple with the most votes.

In second place was Ciaran and Nicole, with Sean and Matilda third and Ayo and Jess in fourth.

It’s been a tumultuous ride for this summer’s contestants, with none other than reality TV alumnus Joey Essex arriving as a bombshell early on in the series and consecutively coupling up with three of the cast members, eventually being dumped by his former co-stars with partner Jessy Potts.

Mimii and Josh are Love Island summer 2024's winners
Mimii and Josh are Love Island summer 2024's winners. Picture: ITV2

Feathers were ruffled even more with the arrival of new bombshells in Casa Amor, which is where Ayo had his head turned by Jess having being coupled up with Mimii before.

Couples like Matilda and Sean and Ciaran and Nicole stayed strong despite the tests to their relationship, and now fans are keen to see whether the finalists will last on the outside world.

Days before the final, Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins were dumped having only been coupled up for a short time in comparison to the other Islanders.

However, it wasn’t long before they returned to the villa with some of the other contestants to have their say on who should be dumped before the final, sending Joey and Jessy packing.

Ciaran and Nicole came in second place on Love Island summer 2024
Ciaran and Nicole came in second place on Love Island summer 2024. Picture: Shutterstock

Joey was left furious over the dumping, with Samantha Kenny, who he was coupled up with at the start of the series for two weeks, left fighting back tears as they came face to face.

The former TOWIE star claimed they were in a ‘friendship couple’ while she was left to believe otherwise.

Later on Jessy was also seen in tears as she told the girls she was annoyed at the reason they were being dumped.

Matilda and Sean came third on series 11 of Love Island
Matilda and Sean came third on series 11 of Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped the day before the Love Island final
Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped the day before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

She said: "Everybody was just giving bulls**t reasons, from people who had a grudge against Joey in the first place."

One day later however and it was happy families among the cast mates again as the finalists celebrated the end of their quest for love with final dates in their respective couples and made heartfelt speeches to their partner.

