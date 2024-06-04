5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

4 June 2024, 16:46

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel
Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Nicole Samuel? Here's everything you need to know about the accounts manager looking for love - from her age, job, where she's from and more.

The Love Island villa has been graced by a group of beautiful lads and lasses once again for another summer of love and drama. One of the hopeful singles is Welsh babe Nicole Samuel.

At 24 years old, Nicole says she's done with her old ways and is looking to settle down. "I’ve been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it’s fun," she said before heading into the villa.

Here's everything you need to know about the islander, from her age, job, Instagram and her link to a past Love Island winner.

Welsh babe Nicole Samuel is looking for love in the Love Island villa
Welsh babe Nicole Samuel is looking for love in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Nicole Samuel:

  1. Nicole runs her Dad's business and says she has 'all the guys in work wrapped around her finger'.
  2. The welsh islander says Love Island winner Liam Reardon lives close to her but they don't know each other.
  3. Nicole became a world champion dancer in 2011, "I was a professional street dancer," she revealed.
  4. She says she 'doesn't have any flaws', as she said: "I've got it all. My personality is way too big to be kept down in the valleys. I think I've got it all. I'm ready to be with someone who is tidy."
  5. Her type is 'tall, dark and handsome' and a rugby player.
Nicole chatting to Joey Essex in the villa
Nicole chatting to Joey Essex in the villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Nicole Samuel? Where is Love Island's Nicole Samuel from?

Age: 24

From: Aberdale

Job: Accounts manager

Instagram: nicolesams123

Nicole entered the villa assuring her fellow islander Ayo that she may not look like it, but she does in fact have brains as the accounts manager for her Dad's business.

In her intro video she explained how working for her family is basically the dream job. She said: "I'm an accounts manager for a family-run business. I have all the guys in work wrapped around my finger.

"They do exactly what I want them to do. Dad just leaves me to it. He's just over it now, half the time I'm gallivanting to different countries. He's like, are you going to work today? I'll be like, no. I'm in Marbella! "

Love Island - Meet Nicole

And this summer she's swapped Marbella for Mallorca as she hunts for a 'tidy' man to settle down with.

