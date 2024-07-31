Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

31 July 2024, 13:02

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?
Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Have the Love Island series 11 runners up stayed together or have they split? Here's what we know about Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies' relationship status.

Fan favourites Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel came second on series 11 of Love Island, narrowly missing first place to Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan.

Ciaran and Nicole had an extraordinary journey in the villa as they stayed coupled up since the very first recoupling. The fiery duo bonded over their Welsh backgrounds and ended up being the first and only official couple on their series to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

Before Casa Amor they dropped the 'L-bomb' and on the first recoupling after Casa, Ciaran asked Nicole to be his girlfriend and she of course said yes.

Many were shocked they didn't take the crown this year but they join other iconic Love Island couples who were runners up, including Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as well as Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen.

But are Ciaran and Nicole still an item now that they're out in the real world? Here's what we know.

Nicole and Ciaran came second on Love Island series 11
Nicole and Ciaran came second on Love Island series 11. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Love Island's Ciaran and Nicole still together?

Indeed, Nicole and Ciaran left the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend and their relationship is still going strong.

After leaving the villa in second place, Nicole has shared an adorable snap of her and Ciaran with the caption: 'Home with my boy.'

"I feel so proud of us now, it's unbelievable, going home together it's just the best," Nicole said on the Love Island: Aftersun podcast with Indiyah Polack following the final. Ciaran agreed saying, "it's an unreal feeling".

Talking about when they knew they were in love, Nicole said it happened early on and she was worried but she was put at ease when Ciaran said it first.

"And then I said it straight back because I knew the way I felt straight away... it was literally within like week three," she said

Nicole and Ciaran are both from Wales
Nicole and Ciaran are both from Wales. Picture: Instagram

Ciaran remembered a moment he was watching Nicole dancing on a table with the other girls and he said, "something in me just flipped and I was just terrified to tell her".

With them both back in Wales it looks like Nicole and Ciaran will be meeting the family and friends very soon. We can't wait to see what's next for this couple!

