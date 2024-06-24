Love Island's Nicole Samuel Before the Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

24 June 2024, 16:51

Here's a look at Nicole before Love Island
Here's a look at Nicole before Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Old photo's of Love Island's Nicole Samuel have emerged, he's a closer look at the beauty before the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Welsh beauty Nicole Samuel has been a Love Island fan favourite with her, almost too cute, coupling with fellow Wales native Ciaran Davies. They've been coupled up since the early days in the villa and despite a few bumps in the road they seem to be going from strength to strength.

The 24 year old shows us that you can be both glam and a girl boss, as she works as an Accounts Manager for her dad's business. And now we know she's be as glamorous as she is on the screens since day dot, as old photos of her before the villa emerge.

Like most of the islanders, Nicole underwent somewhat of a glow up ahead of her Love Island stint and now viewers have tracked down some old pics of Nicole before the show.

Nicole is coupled up with Ciaran in the Love Island villa
Nicole is coupled up with Ciaran in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

What did Love Island's Nicole Samuel look like before the villa?

Just before the villa Nicole looked just like she does now apart from a few years ago she sported much darker hair. However, throw it back five years ago and she looked quite different.

Fans have dug out old images of the islander found on her mum's facebook of her at her 18th birthday.

Nicole Samuel before the villa at her 18th birthday celebrations
Nicole Samuel before the villa at her 18th birthday celebrations. Picture: Facebook @Kelly Samuel

Wearing an '18 and legal' sash, the birthday girl was seen with long black hair, much different to the lighter auburn/brown hair we've seen her with on Love Island.

Has Love Island's Nicole Samuel had any cosmetic surgery?

Nicole hasn't spoken about getting any surgery or cosmetic treatment. However, according to The Tab, a dentist on Instagram said she had her teeth whitened, as well as six veneers on her top teeth before heading into the villa.

They shares her new teeth in a post captioned, "villa ready smile". Also a plastic surgeon on TikTok guessed that she had her lips done, as well as veneers, botox and cheek filler.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Amy Hart threw shade at Joey Essex on 'Love Island Aftersun'

Love Island's Amy Hart Throws Shade At Joey Essex After Public Vote Dumping

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton Before & After Her Weightloss Transformation

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour attracts a star-studded crowd

Every Celeb Spotted At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In London Including Nicola Coughlan And Sophie Turner
Charli xcx Calls Out Her Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Taylor Swift Fans Slam Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Taylor Swift Fans Call Out Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Fans work out why Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'

Taylor Swift Uses Travis Kelce Carrying Her On Stage To Send Fans A Message

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained
Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

How much is Cressida's £10000 bribe worth in today's money? How rich is Penelope?

Bridgerton: How Much Is £10000 Worth Today And How Rich Is Penelope?

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift 'Us' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift's 'Us' Lyrics Explained

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls

Georgia Steel Calls Trolls 'Vile' And 'Disgusting' For Hating On Love Island's Harriett Blackmore
Love Island's Matilda called Ronnie a 'one night stand' kind of guy

Love Island's Matilda Warns Harriett That Ronnie's A 'One Night Stand Guy'

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Perrie released 'Tears' on the 21st of June 2024

Perrie Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her ‘Tears’ Lyrics

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says Cressida Cowper Is Not A "Villain"

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says Cressida Cowper Is Not A "Villain"

Georgia Steel reveals who she'd like to win Love Island 2024

Georgia Steel Reveals Which Love Island 2024 Couple She Wants To Win

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Racism Is Different In The Show But Homophobia Isn't

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Homophobia Differently To Racism

Matilda Draper has a connection to Joey Essex outside the villa

Love Island's Matilda Draper's Link To Joey Essex Outside The Villa

Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her new movie 'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba Explains How She Made 'Trigger Warning' A Celebration Of Female Talent

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset