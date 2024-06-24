Love Island's Nicole Samuel Before the Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Old photo's of Love Island's Nicole Samuel have emerged, he's a closer look at the beauty before the villa.

Welsh beauty Nicole Samuel has been a Love Island fan favourite with her, almost too cute, coupling with fellow Wales native Ciaran Davies. They've been coupled up since the early days in the villa and despite a few bumps in the road they seem to be going from strength to strength.

The 24 year old shows us that you can be both glam and a girl boss, as she works as an Accounts Manager for her dad's business. And now we know she's be as glamorous as she is on the screens since day dot, as old photos of her before the villa emerge.

Like most of the islanders, Nicole underwent somewhat of a glow up ahead of her Love Island stint and now viewers have tracked down some old pics of Nicole before the show.

Nicole is coupled up with Ciaran in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

What did Love Island's Nicole Samuel look like before the villa?

Just before the villa Nicole looked just like she does now apart from a few years ago she sported much darker hair. However, throw it back five years ago and she looked quite different.

Fans have dug out old images of the islander found on her mum's facebook of her at her 18th birthday.

Nicole Samuel before the villa at her 18th birthday celebrations. Picture: Facebook @Kelly Samuel

Wearing an '18 and legal' sash, the birthday girl was seen with long black hair, much different to the lighter auburn/brown hair we've seen her with on Love Island.

Has Love Island's Nicole Samuel had any cosmetic surgery?

Nicole hasn't spoken about getting any surgery or cosmetic treatment. However, according to The Tab, a dentist on Instagram said she had her teeth whitened, as well as six veneers on her top teeth before heading into the villa.

They shares her new teeth in a post captioned, "villa ready smile". Also a plastic surgeon on TikTok guessed that she had her lips done, as well as veneers, botox and cheek filler.

