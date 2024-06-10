Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days. Picture: ITV/Youtube: @SaffronBarker

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Harriet Blackmore seems to have completely transformed prior to entering the villa. As old video footage has been making the rounds online, here's what she looked like before and what she looks like now.

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore has been getting a lot of attention in the villa since Ciaran Davies bumped her off for Welsh beauty Nicole Samuel.

Whether is Ronnie Vint talking about their insane sexual chemistry or Sean Stone promising her the world, Harriett’s found herself with a few choices in the villa from men who are obviously attracted to her.

But Harriet hasn’t always looked the way she looks on television now. Fans have been left stunned as footage from five years ago has recently resurfaced that shows Harriett looking like a completely different person.

But what did she look like before? Here is some footage that has surfaced showing Harriett before her Love Island 2024 experience.

Harriett Blackmore joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV

Before entering the villa, Harriett considered herself the “it girl of Brighton,” boasting connections to vlogger Saffron Barker who has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and British rapper Arrdee.

Harriett makes an appearance in an old vlogging video on Saffron’s YouTube channel, where the internet celebrity challenged herself to live in her car for 24 hours.

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore is close friends with vlogger Saffron Barker. Picture: Youtube: @SaffronBarker

The video from 2019 has now racked up three million views on the platform. However, during filming, it didn’t take long for the vlogger to get bored and pull Harriett in to get involved.

The girls film themselves ordering pizza to the car and hanging out but, if Saffron hadn’t named Harriett in the video, most fans would probably not have been able to recognise her because of how different she looks.

Living in my car for 24 HOURS!!! 😱😭 *and this is what happened*

The video is from five years ago when Harriett would have been between 19-20 years old and whilst her unique tone of voice has remained the same, nothing else has.

A snippet of the video went viral on TikTok accumulating 1.2 million views and fans have expressed their shock in the comment section.

One wrote, “Nah that’s [actually] a different person.”

Another said there is “no way that’s the same girl,” and another speculated that Harriett had gotten some work done, writing, “Harriet definitely overdone the filler.”

