Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

22 January 2025, 12:59 | Updated: 22 January 2025, 17:10

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance
Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore is rumoured to be going into All Stars - so, is it true?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is becoming known for bringing past flings and exes together and what better way to stir things up in the villa this year than to bring in Ronnie Vint's ex Harriett Blackmore?

During her first Love Island stint, Harriett definitely made an impression as a fiery islander who made a beeline for Ronnie despite the hurdles (other women) that were in the way.

Harriett's hard graft paid off as she and Ronnie left the show in a couple and went on to date for months after, with Ronnie even saying at one point that they were "loved up".

But now, it's been revealed that Ronnie slid into fellow All Stars islander Olivia Hawkins' DMs while he and Harriett were dating - although he maintains the insistence that he and Harriett were never official.

With his blossoming couple with Elma Pazar facing it's own hardships following Ron Hall's bombshell All Stars entrance, fans are picking up on clues that Harriett could be coming in to confront Ronnie in the villa.

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor
Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV
Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return
Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return. Picture: Instagram

During Tuesday night's episode (January 21st) of Love Island All Stars, Elma said she wouldn't put it past Ronnie cracking on with Harriett if she entered the villa.

When Ronnie's past with Olivia was first revealed on the show, Harriett began to whip up speculation about her entering the villa. On her Instagram story, she shared a photo in a black lace jumpsuit with the caption: "hmmm [eyes emoji, island emoji, shrugging emoji]".

And now, Harriett might have just revealed that she's already in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is filmed.

Again, on her IG story, she shared a series of photos seemingly at the Gigi Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in Cape Town, which is a huge clue that she could be heading for a bombshell appearance.

Harriett teased that she's in Cape Town
Harriett teased that she's in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram

Both Ronnie and Harriett haven't really revealed too much about their split, with Harriett's friend Matilda Draper being the one to confirm the break up via socials. She posted a TikTok of her and Harriett with the caption: "WHEN YOUR BESTIE IS SINGLE WITH YOU"

When he headed back into the villa for All Stars, Ronnie said: "I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended.

"In the Villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to nd someone now and move on."

Ronnie Vint on All Stars
Ronnie Vint on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Despite his plans, Ronnie ended up in a 'triangle' during the first week with Kaz Crossley and Elma after kissing them just minutes apart.

During his recoupling he seemed set on Elma, but could that change if Harriett walks in? Watch this space.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Love Island's Nicole Samuel explains Ciaran Davies split

Love Island's Nicole Samuel breaks silence on Ciaran Davies split

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Hot On Capital

Lola Young 'Messy' lyrics meaning explained

Lola Young explains "complex" meaning behind her 'Messy' lyrics

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup

FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Robert Pattinson reveals who inspired his wild Mickey 17 voice after trailer goes viral

Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist.

The Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ hinting at major finale twist

Justin Bieber responded to divorce rumours after unfollowing his wife Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber breaks silence on why he unfollowed wife Hailey amid divorce rumours

Addison Rae calls out harsh backlash to her debut single 'Obsessed'

Addison Rae calls out harsh backlash to her debut single 'Obsessed'

Here's what happened between Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes

What happened between Love Island’s Casey and Tina? Their history explained

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All the details on Lady Gaga's 7th album - LG7 release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What happened between Grace Jackson and Joey Essex?

Is there an XO, Kitty book? Here's what Jenny Han has said

Is there an XO, Kitty book? Here's what Jenny Han has said

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

XO, Kitty boss promises season 3 will continue to explore Kitty's bisexuality

XO, Kitty boss says season 3 will continue to explore Kitty's bisexuality

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her

Love Island’s Grace Jackson Addresses Why Joey Essex ‘Had A Problem With Her’

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Wicked deleted scene explains why Glinda can't do magic

Wicked's deleted scenes explain why Glinda can't do magic

Jade Thirlwall has revealed she was ghosted by Harry Styles after a 'secret date'

Jade Thirlwall reveals Harry Styles 'ghosted’ her after 'secret date'

Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by second ex-girlfriend over All Stars stint

Love Island's Ron Hall shaded by another ex for going on All Stars in savage post

XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3

XO, Kitty boss teases what will happen to Kitty and Min Ho in season 3

More Movies & TV News

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on Capital Breakfast

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz on her grand return to acting in 'Back in Action'

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and latest news

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?

What happened between Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

Ron Hall is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Ron Hall: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return for Bridgerton season 4 yet

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't yet been asked to return for season 4

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset