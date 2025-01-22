Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance. Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore is rumoured to be going into All Stars - so, is it true?

Love Island All Stars is becoming known for bringing past flings and exes together and what better way to stir things up in the villa this year than to bring in Ronnie Vint's ex Harriett Blackmore?

During her first Love Island stint, Harriett definitely made an impression as a fiery islander who made a beeline for Ronnie despite the hurdles (other women) that were in the way.

Harriett's hard graft paid off as she and Ronnie left the show in a couple and went on to date for months after, with Ronnie even saying at one point that they were "loved up".

But now, it's been revealed that Ronnie slid into fellow All Stars islander Olivia Hawkins' DMs while he and Harriett were dating - although he maintains the insistence that he and Harriett were never official.

With his blossoming couple with Elma Pazar facing it's own hardships following Ron Hall's bombshell All Stars entrance, fans are picking up on clues that Harriett could be coming in to confront Ronnie in the villa.

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from Love Island before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return. Picture: Instagram

During Tuesday night's episode (January 21st) of Love Island All Stars, Elma said she wouldn't put it past Ronnie cracking on with Harriett if she entered the villa.

When Ronnie's past with Olivia was first revealed on the show, Harriett began to whip up speculation about her entering the villa. On her Instagram story, she shared a photo in a black lace jumpsuit with the caption: "hmmm [eyes emoji, island emoji, shrugging emoji]".

And now, Harriett might have just revealed that she's already in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is filmed.

Again, on her IG story, she shared a series of photos seemingly at the Gigi Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in Cape Town, which is a huge clue that she could be heading for a bombshell appearance.

Harriett teased that she's in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram

Both Ronnie and Harriett haven't really revealed too much about their split, with Harriett's friend Matilda Draper being the one to confirm the break up via socials. She posted a TikTok of her and Harriett with the caption: "WHEN YOUR BESTIE IS SINGLE WITH YOU"

When he headed back into the villa for All Stars, Ronnie said: "I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended.

"In the Villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to nd someone now and move on."

Ronnie Vint on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Despite his plans, Ronnie ended up in a 'triangle' during the first week with Kaz Crossley and Elma after kissing them just minutes apart.

During his recoupling he seemed set on Elma, but could that change if Harriett walks in? Watch this space.

