Why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split? Their cheating scandal explained

Here's why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

As they both go on Love Island All Stars here's a recap of why Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville split.

Love Island All Stars are bringing more exes together for the second season as both Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville have been cast from season three.

Like Molly Smith and Callum Jones, in the first-ever All Stars, Gabby and Marcel will have to endure sharing the South African villa with each other as they both try for another shot at love.

The pair met on the show back in 2017 and came fourth, they actually stayed together for a while before things turned sour. But what happened?

With there already being so much chatter about Marcel and his marriage, fans of the show are desperate for more details on his past with Gabby too. Here's a look back at why the pair split following their first Love Island stint.

Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen on February 14, 2018. Picture: Getty

Why did Gabby and Marcel breakup after Love Island?

Things between the pair ultimately came to an end due to Marcel cheating on Gabby.

After leaving Love Island in fourth place on the year Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt were the runners up, Marcel and Gabby stayed together a while.

However less than a year later it was revealed that Marcel had cheated on Gabby while on holiday on Mexico. At the time, Gabby took to Twitter (now known as X) to say: "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Later, Marcel, who first found fame in hip-hop group Blazin' Squad, spoke to new! magazine, and said: "I'm upset. I'm sad. Like, I made a mistake and there's nothing I can do. I do love her and I do miss her, but there's nothing you can do about it."

Gabby Allen on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Both Gabby and Marcel are coming onto the dating show after ending relationships in 2024.

Gabby was dating Brandon Myers who she met in Ibiza in 2020. She didn't announced their split but in May last year she deleted all pictures of Brandon on Instagram and shared a photo captioned 'choosing myself era'. They had unfollowed each other as well, seemingly confirming suspicions that they had split.

Marcel's situation is a little more complicated as he is currently in the middle of a divorce with his soon to be ex Rebecca Vieira.

